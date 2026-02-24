$43.300.02
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 9450 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 9414 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 10646 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 11404 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 19836 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 38760 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30302 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 29886 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23497 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increasedPhotoFebruary 24, 12:34 AM • 14512 views
In Volyn, a customs officer registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars, causing the budget to lose 700,000 hryvniasFebruary 24, 01:09 AM • 11752 views
Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - BloombergFebruary 24, 01:47 AM • 16586 views
Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without powerFebruary 24, 02:21 AM • 5736 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 14128 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 36539 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 56762 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 60176 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 153012 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Mykolaiv
Dnipro (city)
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 19824 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 17702 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 18587 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 37147 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 71391 views
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Heating
Financial Times

Ukraine exposed Russia's attempt to "rewrite" the Budapest Memorandum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The Kremlin manipulates international law to create a false legal justification for aggression and to absolve itself of responsibility for violating Ukraine's borders in 2014 and 2022.

Ukraine exposed Russia's attempt to "rewrite" the Budapest Memorandum

Russia is once again trying to distort the meaning of the Budapest Memorandum to create the illusion of a legal justification for armed aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

They noted that Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova publicly stated that the 1994 document allegedly "guaranteed Ukrainians security," but supposedly "does not oblige Russia to forcibly keep parts of its territory within Ukraine."

She also stated that Ukraine allegedly lost its territorial integrity due to "internal processes" and "aggressive nationalism" long before the full-scale invasion.

The CPD emphasized that the Budapest Memorandum, signed by Ukraine, Russia, the USA, and Great Britain, explicitly records the obligation to respect the independence, sovereignty, and existing borders of Ukraine, as well as to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity of our state.

Zakharova's statement is a fabricated interpretation. The Memorandum obliged Moscow not to change Ukraine's borders by force. This is what Russia violated in 2014 and again in 2022.

- emphasized the Center.

They added that the Kremlin systematically produces absurd interpretations of international documents to manipulate international law and avoid responsibility for the aggressive war against Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, ISW analysts concluded that the Kremlin's repeated violation of international law requires providing Ukraine with reliable security guarantees to prevent a resurgence of Russian aggression. Russia claims to be ready to legally formalize its intention not to attack EU and NATO countries, but its actions demonstrate the worthlessness of such promises.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
European Union
Great Britain
United States
Ukraine