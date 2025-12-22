$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
08:13 PM • 4840 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 15903 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 25415 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 26710 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 40593 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 67138 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 74231 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 44396 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 37660 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 39575 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
The Diplomat

Seismic activity in the Pacific Ocean: dozens of earthquakes shook Japan and border regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Japan and adjacent waters found themselves at the epicenter of powerful seismic activity, with tremors up to magnitude 5.4 recorded. Scientists warn of the possibility of a strong "mega-earthquake" within a year.

Seismic activity in the Pacific Ocean: dozens of earthquakes shook Japan and border regions

Over the past day, Japan and its adjacent waters have been at the epicenter of powerful seismic activity. A series of underground tremors, some exceeding magnitude 5, swept from the southern Izu Islands to the northern shores of Aomori, also affecting border territories of Russia. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

The most noticeable tremors were recorded on Sunday, December 21. According to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude ranged from 4.1 to 5.4:

  • North: a strong tremor of magnitude 5.4 occurred off the coast of Hachinohe, and later another of 5.1 east of Ohara.
    • Center and South: the Izu Islands shook twice within six hours (magnitudes 4.1 and 4.4).
      • North of Nemuro, in the area of Russian Shikotan, a "swarm" of eight earthquakes up to magnitude 5.2 was recorded.

        Despite the significant number of tremors, Japanese authorities did not issue a tsunami warning. There have been no reports of critical damage or casualties so far.

        Threat of a "mega-earthquake"

        Scientists note that such a surge in activity in a region where several tectonic plates converge causes serious concern. Recent events have prompted officials to warn of the possibility of a strong "mega-earthquake" within a year.

        Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: details15.12.25, 09:57 • 16512 views

        Experts emphasize: although tremors up to magnitude 5 usually do not cause catastrophic consequences in Japan's earthquake-resistant buildings, they can be precursors to much more powerful shifts. For millions of people in the risk zone, disaster preparedness remains a matter of survival.

        Japan rocked by another earthquake: authorities say it's not the anticipated "mega-earthquake"12.12.25, 09:11 • 2859 views

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World