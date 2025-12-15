Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: details

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 occurred in the Chernivtsi region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the State Space Agency, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 15, 2025, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Dniester district of Chernivtsi region, Sokyriany territorial community, with a magnitude of 2.2 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 2 km," the report says.

As indicated, the tremors were recorded at 06:12 on December 15.

According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to barely perceptible ones.

