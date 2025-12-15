Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: details

$42.190.08
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 4020 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 5796 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 10506 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 18969 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 28768 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 26111 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 35820 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 38729 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 52308 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 77352 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 14380 views
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM • 12377 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 13534 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds04:45 AM • 7004 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 14312 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 60711 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 75831 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 63319 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 72765 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 97287 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Kaya Kallas
Alexander Stubb
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 14159 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 31779 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 33640 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 38322 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 72948 views
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2682 views

On December 15, 2025, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the Dniester district of Chernivtsi region. The tremors were recorded at 06:12 at a depth of 2 km.

Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: details

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 occurred in the Chernivtsi region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the State Space Agency, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 15, 2025, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Dniester district of Chernivtsi region, Sokyriany territorial community, with a magnitude of 2.2 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 2 km," the report says.

As indicated, the tremors were recorded at 06:12 on December 15.

According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to barely perceptible ones.

Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred in Ternopil region12.12.25, 09:31 • 2600 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Chernivtsi Oblast