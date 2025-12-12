Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred in Ternopil region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred in the Ternopil region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the State Space Agency, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 11, 2025, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Ternopil region, Chortkiv district, Melnytsia-Podilska territorial community, with a magnitude of 2.9 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 3 km," the report says.

As indicated, the tremors were recorded at 21:33:58 on December 11.

According to the classification of earthquakes, it belongs to the perceptible ones.

Earthquake occurred in Zakarpattia region: details