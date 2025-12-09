$42.070.01
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 5340 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 15927 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 28166 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 26684 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 31304 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 30384 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 32630 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 44082 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 39928 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Earthquake occurred in Zakarpattia region: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On December 8, 2025, an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 at a depth of 8 km was recorded in Zakarpattia. The tremors, which occurred at 03:05, are imperceptible.

Earthquake occurred in Zakarpattia region: details

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 occurred in Zakarpattia Oblast on December 8, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the State Space Agency, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 8, 2025, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake from the territory of Zakarpattia Oblast (the area of the village of Kholmivets), with a magnitude of 1.8 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 8 km," the report says.

As indicated, the tremors were recorded at 03:05 on December 8.

According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to imperceptible ones.

Addition

Before that, according to the data provided, an earthquake in Zakarpattia Oblast was recorded on October 17 - with a magnitude of 1.5.

Julia Shramko

Society
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast