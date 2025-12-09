Earthquake occurred in Zakarpattia region: details

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 occurred in Zakarpattia Oblast on December 8, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the State Space Agency, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 8, 2025, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake from the territory of Zakarpattia Oblast (the area of the village of Kholmivets), with a magnitude of 1.8 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 8 km," the report says.

As indicated, the tremors were recorded at 03:05 on December 8.

According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to imperceptible ones.

Addition

Before that, according to the data provided, an earthquake in Zakarpattia Oblast was recorded on October 17 - with a magnitude of 1.5.