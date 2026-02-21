Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern Ukraine

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
01:53 PM • 2938 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 9674 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 12136 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
09:59 AM • 11665 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 13327 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 22308 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 32806 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26526 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30468 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28100 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
1.6m/s
64%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's team is considering scenarios ranging from a compromise nuclear deal with Iran to the elimination of Ayatollah KhameneiFebruary 21, 05:21 AM • 4860 views
Massive bushfires in Australia force authorities to declare urgent evacuation in one of the statesFebruary 21, 05:37 AM • 4308 views
Trump's threats to strike Iran to force a deal risk backfiring - BloombergFebruary 21, 07:00 AM • 5468 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 11832 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 7844 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 33741 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 43016 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 54332 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 70886 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 108536 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Olena Ivanovska
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Slovakia
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 7884 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 11854 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 12706 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 15505 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 21081 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Film
Shahed-136

Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Since late January 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have regained control over more than 300 square kilometers of territory in the Huliaipole and neighboring directions. Ukrainian units are carrying out counter-offensive and assault operations, holding back the enemy.

Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern Ukraine

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their operation in the Huliaipole and neighboring directions. Since late January 2026, Ukrainian units have regained control over more than 300 square kilometers of territory. This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to UNN.

Details

The operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Huliaipole and neighboring directions continues. Our units are conducting counter-offensive and assault actions, reducing part of the so-called "gray zone," and deterring enemy attempts to attack our positions.

- emphasizes Vladyslav Voloshyn.

According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the operation, which started in late January 2026, control has been restored over more than 300 sq. km of territory. Thus, control has been restored (including clearing enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups) over a number of settlements on the administrative border of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

While the active phase of the operation is ongoing, it is somewhat premature to talk about its final results. Every day, up to fifty combat engagements occur in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions. Also, north of Huliaipole, east of Svyatopetrivka and Staroukrainka, our assault groups are actively destroying the enemy, preventing them from advancing to the Haichur River. Currently, the enemy is most actively assaulting our positions south of Huliaipole in the direction of Zaliznychne. There are no advances. We are actively counterattacking.

- emphasizes the spokesperson for the Defense Forces.

Recall

Over the past day, 175 combat engagements were recorded at the front, which is a quarter less than the day before. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine