Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern Ukraine

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their operation in the Huliaipole and neighboring directions. Since late January 2026, Ukrainian units have regained control over more than 300 square kilometers of territory. This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to UNN.

Details

The operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Huliaipole and neighboring directions continues. Our units are conducting counter-offensive and assault actions, reducing part of the so-called "gray zone," and deterring enemy attempts to attack our positions. - emphasizes Vladyslav Voloshyn.

According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the operation, which started in late January 2026, control has been restored over more than 300 sq. km of territory. Thus, control has been restored (including clearing enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups) over a number of settlements on the administrative border of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

While the active phase of the operation is ongoing, it is somewhat premature to talk about its final results. Every day, up to fifty combat engagements occur in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions. Also, north of Huliaipole, east of Svyatopetrivka and Staroukrainka, our assault groups are actively destroying the enemy, preventing them from advancing to the Haichur River. Currently, the enemy is most actively assaulting our positions south of Huliaipole in the direction of Zaliznychne. There are no advances. We are actively counterattacking. - emphasizes the spokesperson for the Defense Forces.

Recall

Over the past day, 175 combat engagements were recorded at the front, which is a quarter less than the day before. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.