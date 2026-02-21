Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries

US President Donald Trump announced that he would raise tariffs from 10% to 15% for all countries after reading the court's decision. According to him, he will be able to make tariffs even higher "soon." He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

As President of the United States, I am immediately raising the global tariff of 10% for countries, many of which have been "robbing" the United States with impunity for decades (until I came along), to the fully permissible and legally justified level of 15% - Trump's post reads.

He added that over the next few months, his administration would "identify and implement new, legally permissible tariffs."

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 10% tariff on all imports. This decision was made after the Supreme Court declared previous tariffs illegal.