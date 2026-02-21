Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
01:53 PM • 7138 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 13247 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 14958 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 14338 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 15339 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 23395 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 33878 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26845 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30785 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28383 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
1.6m/s
77%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's threats to strike Iran to force a deal risk backfiring - BloombergFebruary 21, 07:00 AM • 8904 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 14459 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 11483 views
10-year-old girl dies in Nikopol intensive care from multiple injuries, stepmother charged - Prosecutor General KravchenkoFebruary 21, 08:38 AM • 4522 views
Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEKFebruary 21, 08:45 AM • 6282 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 35687 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 44986 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 56468 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 72461 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 110181 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Musician
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Village
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 1414 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 11549 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 14515 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 13485 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 16269 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Film

Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Donald Trump announced a tariff increase to 15% for all countries. He also noted that tariffs could rise even further soon.

Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries

US President Donald Trump announced that he would raise tariffs from 10% to 15% for all countries after reading the court's decision. According to him, he will be able to make tariffs even higher "soon." He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

As President of the United States, I am immediately raising the global tariff of 10% for countries, many of which have been "robbing" the United States with impunity for decades (until I came along), to the fully permissible and legally justified level of 15%

- Trump's post reads.

He added that over the next few months, his administration would "identify and implement new, legally permissible tariffs."

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 10% tariff on all imports. This decision was made after the Supreme Court declared previous tariffs illegal.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Truth Social
Donald Trump