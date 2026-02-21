Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies

New sanctions against 225 captains of Russian shadow fleet vessels and entities serving the Russian military-industrial complex have been introduced by decrees of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Presidential Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of new sanction packages. One of the decisions is aimed at combating the Russian shadow fleet: sanctions have been imposed against 225 captains of vessels exporting Russian oil products. - stated the Presidential Office.

Among them are citizens of 11 countries, including Russia, India, and the Philippines. "Monitoring the situation in the Black, Red, and Baltic Seas showed that these captains operated vessels of the Russian shadow fleet and transported oil bypassing sanctions imposed by the EU, G7, and other states," the Presidential Office noted.

Most of these tankers – 188 – are already under sanctions from the European Union, the United States, Great Britain, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

"We continue to convince partners of the importance of individual sanctions against tanker captains. Systematic work on a sanctioned tanker is a sufficient basis for consequences. We must deter the desire to work with Russian oil, as this is direct financing of the war," emphasized Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor-Commissioner of the President for Sanctions Policy.

"The second sanctions package includes 46 Russian citizens, two Iranian citizens, and 44 Russian companies that serve the Russian military-industrial complex. Among them are those that supply, develop, produce, and repair equipment, electronic warfare systems, and spare parts for the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex," the Presidential Office reported.

Their products, as indicated, are used in the production of ballistic and cruise missiles, attack and reconnaissance drones, small arms, and ammunition.

"Two Iranian citizens are involved in supplying aviation spare parts and components in circumvention of sanctions. This occurred in the interests of the Iranian Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Corporation, which is a partner of Russia in the development and production of Shahed drones and is already under sanctions from Ukraine, the USA, Switzerland, and New Zealand," the Presidential Office noted.

Ukraine, it is noted, will transmit relevant information to partners for synchronization and will further expand sanctions against other individuals and legal entities that facilitate Russian aggression.

