We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15378 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27934 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64457 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213320 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122366 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391602 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310470 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213690 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244194 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Extreme weather in 2024 led to the largest displacement of people

In 2024, 151 cases of extreme weather were recorded, leading to mass displacement of the population and deepening the food crisis. Last year was the hottest on record.

News of the World • March 19, 08:29 AM • 10269 views

Former President of the Philippines Duterte arrested at Manila airport on ICC case

Rodrigo Duterte detained at Manila International Airport under an International Criminal Court warrant. The former president of the Philippines is accused of crimes against humanity for his "war on drugs."

News of the World • March 11, 07:17 AM • 13327 views

Tragic diving off the island of Verde: Two Russians did not return from the underwater dive

Two Russian citizens died during a group dive off the Philippine Islands. One was a victim of a shark attack, the other drowned after losing consciousness in a strong current.

News of the World • February 28, 05:06 AM • 28789 views

Delta Air Lines confirms 18 injured in Toronto plane crash, no fatalities

A Delta Air Lines plane made an emergency landing at Toronto Pearson Airport due to severe weather conditions. 18 passengers were injured, three in critical condition, including a child.

News of the World • February 18, 01:13 AM • 30523 views

Six Chinese balloons discovered near Taiwan

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry recorded 6 Chinese balloons during the day. There were also 9 military aircraft, 6 ships and 2 official Chinese vessels near the island.

News of the World • February 7, 07:32 AM • 25723 views

Four people were killed in the Philippines as a result of the crash of a US military aircraft

A light aircraft chartered by the US military crashed in the province of Maguindanao del Sur. Four people were killed in the crash.

News of the World • February 6, 04:15 PM • 26732 views

The United States and the Philippines conducted joint patrols over the disputed territory with China

The Philippines and the United States conducted joint air patrols over the South China Sea with FA-50 fighters and B1-B bombers. Chinese warships were spotted in the Philippine maritime zone.

News of the World • February 4, 05:05 AM • 23779 views

Philippines suspends research due to conflict with China at sea

The Philippines has suspended scientific research in the South China Sea after an incident with the Chinese military. Chinese vessels harassed Philippine boats while collecting sand samples off Titus Island.

News of the World • January 25, 03:39 AM • 59244 views

Yemeni Houthis release the crew of a ship seized in 2023: Ukrainians are among the crew members

Yemeni Houthi rebels released 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader, including Ukrainians. The release was mediated by Oman as part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

News of the World • January 22, 09:57 PM • 33542 views

The United States and the Philippines conducted large-scale exercises off the coast of China

The fifth joint maritime exercise between the United States and the Philippines took place in the South China Sea with the participation of an aircraft carrier group. The maneuvers took place amid tensions with China over the presence of its ships in the Philippine maritime zone.

News of the World • January 19, 12:55 PM • 31051 views

China's largest coast guard ship appears in Philippine waters

The Philippines discovered a 165-meter-long Chinese coast guard ship in its economic zone. In response, the country sent two vessels and lodged a diplomatic protest.

News of the World • January 14, 04:05 AM • 43730 views

Biden met with leaders of Japan and the Philippines: what was discussed

The US President met with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Philippines to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region. Particular attention was paid to threats in the South China Sea and economic cooperation.

News of the World • January 13, 05:36 AM • 25334 views

2024 was the hottest year in China: temperatures hit record highs

In 2024, the average temperature in China reached a record 10. 92°C, 1.03°C above normal. The country also experienced devastating floods that led to loss of life and mass evacuations.

News of the World • January 2, 08:30 PM • 27148 views

China accuses the Philippines of provocations in the South China Sea

On Friday, China lodged a claim against the Philippines, accusing it of provocations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

News of the World • December 13, 04:40 AM • 17084 views

China launches largest military exercise in 30 years near Taiwan

China has deployed the largest navy in the last three decades in regional waters off Taiwan. 47 military aircraft, 12 warships and Coast Guard activity were recorded.

News of the World • December 11, 01:19 AM • 18010 views

Mass evacuation continues in the Philippines after volcanic eruption

A powerful eruption of the Kanlaon volcano began in the Philippines, causing a mass evacuation of 87,000 people. The authorities declared a danger zone within a 6 km radius and raised the alert level to the third level.

News of the World • December 10, 05:16 AM • 17727 views

Deadly poisoning in the Philippines: what happened after eating rare turtle meat

In the Philippines, Three people died and 32 were hospitalized after consuming endangered sea turtle meat. The animal was prepared as a traditional adobe dish in a coastal village.

News of the World • December 2, 12:43 PM • 15325 views

"People with a big head": discovered a new type of ancient man

In East Asia, a new species of ancient man Juluren has been discovered with a brain larger than that of modern Homo sapiens. The fossils found in China have unique characteristics that distinguish them from other known hominids.

News of the World • December 2, 12:24 PM • 113205 views

Burbok warned China against supplying drones to Russia: it would be a "new escalation"

German Foreign Minister Berbock warned China against military support for Russia during a visit to Beijing. She stressed that the supply of combat drones will lead to an escalation and will have serious consequences for relations.

War • December 2, 09:33 AM • 17132 views

A Russian submarine was found near the Philippines: the president of the island country expressed concern

A Philippine Navy frigate has discovered the Russian submarine UFA 490 80 nautical miles off the coast. The president of the Philippines expressed concern about the presence of the boat in the exclusive economic zone of the country.

News of the World • December 2, 09:17 AM • 16350 views

Disney has shown the first teaser of the new film adaptation of Lilo and Stitch

Disney has presented a 30-second teaser for the live-action version of the animated film Lilo and Stitch. The film starring Chris Sanders will premiere on May 23, 2025.

Culture • November 26, 09:34 AM • 98354 views

The US and the Philippines signed a new military agreement - what will it change in the region?

The Philippines and the United States signed an agreement to share military intelligence and build a coordination center. The GSOMIA pact will allow countries to securely share classified military information.

News of the World • November 18, 10:43 AM • 16284 views

Philippines evacuates half a million people as super typhoon Man-y approaches

Super Typhoon Man-yi with winds of up to 230 km/h is approaching the island of Luzon in the Philippines. Authorities are evacuating more than 500,000 people due to the threat of catastrophic storm surges and devastating floods.

News of the World • November 17, 05:42 PM • 25975 views

Joe Biden met with the leaders of South Korea and Japan: what they talked about

At the APEC summit in Lima, the leaders of the United States, Japan, and South Korea announced the establishment of the Trilateral Secretariat. The countries agreed to cooperate with the Philippines and condemned the DPRK's support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

News of the World • November 16, 07:14 AM • 18470 views

China and the Philippines: a new conflict over a warship on a disputed reef

China accused the Philippines of unauthorized delivery of cargo to the Sierra Madre warship, which was stuck on Second Thomas Reef. The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed the rotation of personnel and the delivery of supplies.

News of the World • November 15, 03:13 AM • 18270 views

China creates new map in the South China Sea amid tensions over disputed islands with the Philippines

The PRC publishes an updated map of Sansha with new designations for the Paracel and Spratly areas. These areas are the subject of territorial disputes between China and five neighboring countries.

News of the World • November 14, 11:00 AM • 14843 views

Fourth typhoon in a month hits the Philippines

Typhoon Toraji has hit the Philippines, forcing the evacuation of 2,500 villages and the closure of ports. This is the fourth typhoon in less than a month, with the previous three claiming 159 lives.

News of the World • November 11, 06:59 AM • 17605 views

China summons Philippine ambassador over new maritime laws: what's going on

China protested the Philippines' signing of new laws on maritime zones and archipelagic routes. Beijing believes that these laws threaten stability in the region and violate the status of disputed territories.

News of the World • November 8, 10:52 PM • 20703 views

Tropical storm in the Philippines: death toll rises, threat of return

Tropical storm Trami has killed at least 82 people in the Philippines. The storm brought destructive winds and landslides, and forecasters warn that it could return next week.

News of the World • October 25, 03:24 PM • 14572 views

Powerful Hurricane Christy reaches the highest category in the Pacific

Hurricane Christy has strengthened to a Category 5 storm with winds of 260 km/h in the Pacific Ocean. The storm is located 1565 km from Baja California and is moving westward, and is expected to weaken.

News of the World • October 25, 05:52 AM • 15452 views