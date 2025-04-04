In 2024, 151 cases of extreme weather were recorded, leading to mass displacement of the population and deepening the food crisis. Last year was the hottest on record.
Rodrigo Duterte detained at Manila International Airport under an International Criminal Court warrant. The former president of the Philippines is accused of crimes against humanity for his "war on drugs."
Two Russian citizens died during a group dive off the Philippine Islands. One was a victim of a shark attack, the other drowned after losing consciousness in a strong current.
A Delta Air Lines plane made an emergency landing at Toronto Pearson Airport due to severe weather conditions. 18 passengers were injured, three in critical condition, including a child.
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry recorded 6 Chinese balloons during the day. There were also 9 military aircraft, 6 ships and 2 official Chinese vessels near the island.
A light aircraft chartered by the US military crashed in the province of Maguindanao del Sur. Four people were killed in the crash.
The Philippines and the United States conducted joint air patrols over the South China Sea with FA-50 fighters and B1-B bombers. Chinese warships were spotted in the Philippine maritime zone.
The Philippines has suspended scientific research in the South China Sea after an incident with the Chinese military. Chinese vessels harassed Philippine boats while collecting sand samples off Titus Island.
Yemeni Houthi rebels released 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader, including Ukrainians. The release was mediated by Oman as part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
The fifth joint maritime exercise between the United States and the Philippines took place in the South China Sea with the participation of an aircraft carrier group. The maneuvers took place amid tensions with China over the presence of its ships in the Philippine maritime zone.
The Philippines discovered a 165-meter-long Chinese coast guard ship in its economic zone. In response, the country sent two vessels and lodged a diplomatic protest.
The US President met with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Philippines to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region. Particular attention was paid to threats in the South China Sea and economic cooperation.
In 2024, the average temperature in China reached a record 10. 92°C, 1.03°C above normal. The country also experienced devastating floods that led to loss of life and mass evacuations.
On Friday, China lodged a claim against the Philippines, accusing it of provocations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.
China has deployed the largest navy in the last three decades in regional waters off Taiwan. 47 military aircraft, 12 warships and Coast Guard activity were recorded.
A powerful eruption of the Kanlaon volcano began in the Philippines, causing a mass evacuation of 87,000 people. The authorities declared a danger zone within a 6 km radius and raised the alert level to the third level.
In the Philippines, Three people died and 32 were hospitalized after consuming endangered sea turtle meat. The animal was prepared as a traditional adobe dish in a coastal village.
In East Asia, a new species of ancient man Juluren has been discovered with a brain larger than that of modern Homo sapiens. The fossils found in China have unique characteristics that distinguish them from other known hominids.
German Foreign Minister Berbock warned China against military support for Russia during a visit to Beijing. She stressed that the supply of combat drones will lead to an escalation and will have serious consequences for relations.
A Philippine Navy frigate has discovered the Russian submarine UFA 490 80 nautical miles off the coast. The president of the Philippines expressed concern about the presence of the boat in the exclusive economic zone of the country.
Disney has presented a 30-second teaser for the live-action version of the animated film Lilo and Stitch. The film starring Chris Sanders will premiere on May 23, 2025.
The Philippines and the United States signed an agreement to share military intelligence and build a coordination center. The GSOMIA pact will allow countries to securely share classified military information.
Super Typhoon Man-yi with winds of up to 230 km/h is approaching the island of Luzon in the Philippines. Authorities are evacuating more than 500,000 people due to the threat of catastrophic storm surges and devastating floods.
At the APEC summit in Lima, the leaders of the United States, Japan, and South Korea announced the establishment of the Trilateral Secretariat. The countries agreed to cooperate with the Philippines and condemned the DPRK's support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
China accused the Philippines of unauthorized delivery of cargo to the Sierra Madre warship, which was stuck on Second Thomas Reef. The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed the rotation of personnel and the delivery of supplies.
The PRC publishes an updated map of Sansha with new designations for the Paracel and Spratly areas. These areas are the subject of territorial disputes between China and five neighboring countries.
Typhoon Toraji has hit the Philippines, forcing the evacuation of 2,500 villages and the closure of ports. This is the fourth typhoon in less than a month, with the previous three claiming 159 lives.
China protested the Philippines' signing of new laws on maritime zones and archipelagic routes. Beijing believes that these laws threaten stability in the region and violate the status of disputed territories.
Tropical storm Trami has killed at least 82 people in the Philippines. The storm brought destructive winds and landslides, and forecasters warn that it could return next week.
Hurricane Christy has strengthened to a Category 5 storm with winds of 260 km/h in the Pacific Ocean. The storm is located 1565 km from Baja California and is moving westward, and is expected to weaken.