Typhoon Kalmaegi increases death toll in Vietnam: authorities warn of continued heavy rains

07:19 AM • 6464 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 11933 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
03:41 AM • 19497 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 22709 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 28174 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
November 6, 02:11 PM • 59046 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 56607 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37621 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 33921 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
November 6, 08:00 AM • 61845 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: windows broken in high-rise buildings and kindergarten
November 6, 10:56 PM • 4718 views
Russian army trying to speed up on Pokrovsk direction - DeepState
November 6, 11:36 PM • 6880 views
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the "Abraham Accords"
November 7, 01:37 AM • 6004 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details
03:02 AM • 12221 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanation
03:28 AM • 11468 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
07:19 AM • 6456 views
07:19 AM • 6456 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 02:11 PM • 59041 views
November 6, 02:11 PM • 59041 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
November 6, 01:00 PM • 33769 views
The bribe-taker and his team: how MP Odarchenko activates Hrytskov for manual control of the SBITU and what the embezzlement in the construction of the oncology center has to do with it
November 6, 11:03 AM • 4340 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models
November 6, 10:56 AM • 40014 views
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Danylo Hetmantsev
Oleh Kiper
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Norway
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
08:03 AM • 804 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
07:49 AM • 756 views
GTA VI release postponed again
06:53 AM • 1792 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
November 6, 07:34 AM • 32233 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
November 5, 03:25 PM • 33039 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Brent Crude

Typhoon Kalmaegi increases death toll in Vietnam: authorities warn of continued heavy rains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in Vietnam has risen by five, while in the Philippines the storm has claimed at least 188 lives. The typhoon caused destruction and power outages in central Vietnam, where further floods and landslides are expected.

Typhoon Kalmaegi increases death toll in Vietnam: authorities warn of continued heavy rains

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in Vietnam has risen by five people. Previously, the storm passed through the Philippines, where at least 188 people died, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The typhoon hit central Vietnam late on Thursday, November 6, uprooting trees, damaging homes, and causing power outages. It then weakened as it moved inland.

Vietnamese authorities warned of continued heavy rains of up to 200 millimeters in the central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri and said that rising river levels from Hue to Dak Lak could cause floods and landslides.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that at least 114 people died as a result of Hurricane Kalmaegi in Vietnam. More than 260,000 servicemen were put on standby for rescue operations as winds of up to 149 km/h hit the country's coast.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Power outage
Electricity
Vietnam
Reuters
Philippines