Typhoon Kalmaegi increases death toll in Vietnam: authorities warn of continued heavy rains

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in Vietnam has risen by five people. Previously, the storm passed through the Philippines, where at least 188 people died, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The typhoon hit central Vietnam late on Thursday, November 6, uprooting trees, damaging homes, and causing power outages. It then weakened as it moved inland.

Vietnamese authorities warned of continued heavy rains of up to 200 millimeters in the central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri and said that rising river levels from Hue to Dak Lak could cause floods and landslides.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that at least 114 people died as a result of Hurricane Kalmaegi in Vietnam. More than 260,000 servicemen were put on standby for rescue operations as winds of up to 149 km/h hit the country's coast.