According to the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, in November 2025, Russia's GDP grew by only 0.1% year-on-year. This is the worst indicator since the beginning of 2023 and an actual signal of the economy entering stagnation. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), as transmitted by UNN.

It is noted that for the first time in nine months, industrial production went into negative territory (-0.7%).

It is obvious that this is not about seasonal fluctuations, because it was industry that was the basis of the "military growth" that formally sustained economic indicators in 2023-2024. - the report says.

It is indicated that even analysts loyal to the Kremlin record a sharp increase in the risk of recession in 2026. They state: the economic model, which was based on three pillars - budget pumping, import substitution, and forced lending - has exhausted itself.

"This is a direct consequence of the war and the Kremlin's managerial inadequacy. The Russian authorities deliberately continue the aggression, even when there is no longer enough economic basis for it. The Russian economy is entering a dead end. And the longer the Kremlin ignores reality, the more painful the consequences will be," the CPD summarizes.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Russian financial and institutional system is increasingly plunging into a mode of controlled chaos: spheres are becoming less and less transparent, control is reduced to manual management, and openness is practically disappearing.

