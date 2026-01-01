Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 2023

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
January 1, 01:04 PM • 28049 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 36473 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 33763 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 32553 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 130763 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 132063 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 47080 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 41955 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 36186 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 29196 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
82%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drunk "Santa" in Mercedes detained near Rivne on New Year's EveVideoJanuary 1, 12:07 PM • 7370 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 22921 views
No champagne or cognac: new rules came into force for Ukrainian wine and other alcoholJanuary 1, 03:37 PM • 11278 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice05:58 PM • 13213 views
"6-7" recognized as the most annoying slang of 2025 by an American university06:47 PM • 4460 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice05:58 PM • 13318 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 34911 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 130763 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 76608 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 105051 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Pokrovsk
Gulyaypole
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 23004 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 31345 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 32244 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 76612 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 31677 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
YouTube
Truth Social

Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 2023

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, in November 2025, Russia's GDP grew by only 0.1% year-on-year, which is the worst indicator since the beginning of 2023. Industrial production went into negative territory for the first time in nine months (-0.7%), signaling the exhaustion of the economic model.

Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 2023

According to the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, in November 2025, Russia's GDP grew by only 0.1% year-on-year. This is the worst indicator since the beginning of 2023 and an actual signal of the economy entering stagnation. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), as transmitted by UNN.

Details

It is noted that for the first time in nine months, industrial production went into negative territory (-0.7%).

It is obvious that this is not about seasonal fluctuations, because it was industry that was the basis of the "military growth" that formally sustained economic indicators in 2023-2024.

- the report says.

It is indicated that even analysts loyal to the Kremlin record a sharp increase in the risk of recession in 2026. They state: the economic model, which was based on three pillars - budget pumping, import substitution, and forced lending - has exhausted itself.

"This is a direct consequence of the war and the Kremlin's managerial inadequacy. The Russian authorities deliberately continue the aggression, even when there is no longer enough economic basis for it. The Russian economy is entering a dead end. And the longer the Kremlin ignores reality, the more painful the consequences will be," the CPD summarizes.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Russian financial and institutional system is increasingly plunging into a mode of controlled chaos: spheres are becoming less and less transparent, control is reduced to manual management, and openness is practically disappearing.

Russia's economy exhausted by war, 2026 will be critical - WP23.12.25, 01:00 • 5461 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine