In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old mother is suspected of beating her seven-month-old son to death

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 7232 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 13967 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 13712 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 14836 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 19816 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 31906 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 102480 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84380 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60592 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51562 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 33151 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 34680 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 41273 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 15964 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 20215 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 10905 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 41322 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 50096 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 102481 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 66580 views
Financial Times

In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old mother is suspected of beating her seven-month-old son to death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2684 views

In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old woman has been detained on suspicion of inflicting fatal injuries on her seven-month-old son. The child died from a severe traumatic brain injury inflicted by the mother after consuming energy drinks.

In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old mother is suspected of beating her seven-month-old son to death

In one of the villages of the Burshtyn community in Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old woman was detained, suspected of inflicting fatal bodily injuries on her seven-month-old son. According to expert examination, the child died from a severe traumatic brain injury. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors, an 18-year-old resident of one of the villages of the Burshtyn community is suspected of intentional grievous bodily harm that caused the death of her seven-month-old son (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

According to the investigation, the tragedy occurred at dawn on March 2, 2026. The evening before, the woman consumed four cans of energy drink and was in the same room with the infant. At night, when the child began to cry, she had an attack of aggression and hit her son several times on the head with her palm, after which she went back to sleep.

In the morning, the 48-year-old grandmother and 80-year-old great-grandmother, who were in another room, noticed that the child was not breathing and called an ambulance. The boy died before the medics arrived. Initially, the mother explained that the child allegedly choked on formula, and the bodily injuries were the result of a fall.

At the same time, a forensic medical examination established that the cause of death was a closed craniocerebral injury with hemorrhages under the soft meninges, edema, and compression of the brain. According to the experts' conclusion, such injuries could not have been obtained as a result of an accidental fall.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors are preparing a petition for her pre-trial detention. The article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Mother gouged out 3-year-old son's eye for social benefits - sentenced to 7.5 years in prison26.02.26, 14:12 • 8136 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Prykarpattia