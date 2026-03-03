In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old mother is suspected of beating her seven-month-old son to death

In one of the villages of the Burshtyn community in Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old woman was detained, suspected of inflicting fatal bodily injuries on her seven-month-old son. According to expert examination, the child died from a severe traumatic brain injury. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors, an 18-year-old resident of one of the villages of the Burshtyn community is suspected of intentional grievous bodily harm that caused the death of her seven-month-old son (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

According to the investigation, the tragedy occurred at dawn on March 2, 2026. The evening before, the woman consumed four cans of energy drink and was in the same room with the infant. At night, when the child began to cry, she had an attack of aggression and hit her son several times on the head with her palm, after which she went back to sleep.

In the morning, the 48-year-old grandmother and 80-year-old great-grandmother, who were in another room, noticed that the child was not breathing and called an ambulance. The boy died before the medics arrived. Initially, the mother explained that the child allegedly choked on formula, and the bodily injuries were the result of a fall.

At the same time, a forensic medical examination established that the cause of death was a closed craniocerebral injury with hemorrhages under the soft meninges, edema, and compression of the brain. According to the experts' conclusion, such injuries could not have been obtained as a result of an accidental fall.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors are preparing a petition for her pre-trial detention. The article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

