Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces are currently carrying out simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut. The Israeli Air Force has launched targeted strikes against military facilities of the Iranian terrorist regime and the Hezbollah terrorist organization. - reported the IDF.

Earlier, the Israeli military stated that it had struck Iranian missile launchers and air defense systems used to "target Israeli air force aircraft."

Israeli planes "will continue to strike attempts to arm missile launchers," as well as "firing positions, missile launchers, and ballistic missiles," the military said.

Hours earlier, the US Central Command stated in a post on X that American forces had "destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields."

Meanwhile, Iran continued to strike US allies in the Persian Gulf with air attacks overnight.

