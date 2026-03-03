$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
06:18 AM • 2044 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 40623 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 51730 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 36853 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 36339 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 34030 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 18215 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18190 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17279 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 39707 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Israel reported simultaneous strikes on military targets of the Iranian regime and Hezbollah in Tehran and Beirut. Earlier, Israel and the United States destroyed Iranian missile launchers and air defense systems.

Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut

Israel announced on Tuesday morning that it was conducting "simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut," as reported by the Israel Defense Forces on social media, writes UNN.

The Israel Defense Forces are currently carrying out simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut. The Israeli Air Force has launched targeted strikes against military facilities of the Iranian terrorist regime and the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

- reported the IDF.

Earlier, the Israeli military stated that it had struck Iranian missile launchers and air defense systems used to "target Israeli air force aircraft."

Israeli planes "will continue to strike attempts to arm missile launchers," as well as "firing positions, missile launchers, and ballistic missiles," the military said.

Hours earlier, the US Central Command stated in a post on X that American forces had "destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields."

Meanwhile, Iran continued to strike US allies in the Persian Gulf with air attacks overnight.

New strikes and American calls to leave the Middle East - latest news03.03.26, 08:30 • 1166 views

Julia Shramko

