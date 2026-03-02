Poland and Sweden are negotiating with France on a "nuclear umbrella"
Kyiv • UNN
Poland and Sweden are discussing with France an advanced nuclear deterrence program to strengthen European security. Prime Ministers Tusk and Kristersson confirmed their readiness to participate in these negotiations.
Poland and Sweden are negotiating with France on a "nuclear umbrella". This is reported by UNN.
Details
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on social network X that the country is negotiating with France and a group of close European allies on an advanced nuclear deterrence program.
We are arming ourselves together with our friends so that our enemies never dare to attack us
In turn, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that France wants to start an in-depth dialogue with several NATO countries to strengthen Europe's security with France's national nuclear weapons.
"Sweden is ready to participate in important negotiations together with others," Kristersson noted.
Recall
Germany and France formed a nuclear coordination group to coordinate deterrence issues. By the end of the year, Germany will participate in French nuclear exercises at the conventional level.
France will increase size of its nuclear arsenal - Macron02.03.26, 17:26 • 4858 views