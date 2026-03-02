Poland and Sweden are negotiating with France on a "nuclear umbrella"

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 24233 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 28111 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 23414 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 23935 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 24551 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 14880 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 15670 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16246 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 34520 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17289 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
68%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 38252 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 20311 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 18862 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 30676 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 13082 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 11251 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 24239 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 30739 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 38315 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 34520 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"Video07:57 PM • 2564 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 13126 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 18911 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 20363 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 78560 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Poland and Sweden are negotiating with France on a "nuclear umbrella"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Poland and Sweden are discussing with France an advanced nuclear deterrence program to strengthen European security. Prime Ministers Tusk and Kristersson confirmed their readiness to participate in these negotiations.

Poland and Sweden are negotiating with France on a "nuclear umbrella"

Poland and Sweden are negotiating with France on a "nuclear umbrella". This is reported by UNN.

Details

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on social network X that the country is negotiating with France and a group of close European allies on an advanced nuclear deterrence program.

We are arming ourselves together with our friends so that our enemies never dare to attack us

- Tusk wrote.

In turn, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that France wants to start an in-depth dialogue with several NATO countries to strengthen Europe's security with France's national nuclear weapons.

"Sweden is ready to participate in important negotiations together with others," Kristersson noted.

Recall

Germany and France formed a nuclear coordination group to coordinate deterrence issues. By the end of the year, Germany will participate in French nuclear exercises at the conventional level.

France will increase size of its nuclear arsenal - Macron02.03.26, 17:26 • 4858 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Ulf Kristersson
NATO
Sweden
Donald Tusk
Poland