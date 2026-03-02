France to increase nuclear arsenal - Macron

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
03:00 PM • 1754 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 5698 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 10391 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 8368 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10933 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 13946 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 24335 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 15887 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39755 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 72898 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
66%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 32345 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 12147 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 20734 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 18256 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 10764 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 10969 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 18491 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 24335 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 134601 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 140009 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Bashar al-Assad
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 440 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 8080 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 10320 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 73420 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 70971 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Airbus A380

France to increase nuclear arsenal - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in the country's nuclear arsenal and a strengthening of its deterrence forces. This decision is linked to the growing risk of conflicts crossing the nuclear threshold.

France to increase nuclear arsenal - Macron

France will increase the size of its nuclear arsenal and strengthen its deterrence forces as the risk of conflicts in the world crossing the nuclear threshold grows, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"We are currently experiencing a period of geopolitical upheaval related to risk," Macron said in a speech delivered from a submarine base in Brittany.

He added that a "strengthening" of the French deterrence model was necessary.

Addition

French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to unveil an update to France's nuclear doctrine on Monday, media reported, ruling out the possibility of joint European control and outlining what Paris could offer allies concerned about the reliability of the American "nuclear umbrella" under US President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France