France to increase nuclear arsenal - Macron

France will increase the size of its nuclear arsenal and strengthen its deterrence forces as the risk of conflicts in the world crossing the nuclear threshold grows, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"We are currently experiencing a period of geopolitical upheaval related to risk," Macron said in a speech delivered from a submarine base in Brittany.

He added that a "strengthening" of the French deterrence model was necessary.

Addition

French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to unveil an update to France's nuclear doctrine on Monday, media reported, ruling out the possibility of joint European control and outlining what Paris could offer allies concerned about the reliability of the American "nuclear umbrella" under US President Donald Trump.