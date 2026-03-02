US lost six servicemen in Iran war, harsher strikes expected

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 24849 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 28992 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 24100 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 24550 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 25080 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 15024 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 15777 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16285 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 34791 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17327 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
68%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 20722 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 19287 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 31258 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 13512 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 11556 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 11590 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 24849 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 31290 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 38842 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 34791 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"Video07:57 PM • 2888 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 13536 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 19312 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 20748 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 78693 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

US lost six servicemen in Iran war, harsher strikes expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The US Central Command reported six servicemen killed in the war in Iran. The remains of two missing servicemen were found after Iranian attacks.

US lost six servicemen in Iran war, harsher strikes expected

The United States of America has already lost six servicemen in the war in Iran. This was reported by the US Central Command, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that American forces recently found the remains of two previously missing servicemen at a site that was attacked during Iran's initial attacks in the region.

Major combat operations continue. The identities of the deceased are not disclosed until 24 hours after notification of next of kin.

- the report says.

In turn, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the strongest strikes from the American military are yet to come.

"The next phase will be even more brutal," the diplomat said.

Recall

Operation "Epic Fury" – as Washington called the US war against Iran – has "clear goals," stated White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 9622 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Central Command
Iran