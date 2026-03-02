US lost six servicemen in Iran war, harsher strikes expected
Kyiv • UNN
The US Central Command reported six servicemen killed in the war in Iran. The remains of two missing servicemen were found after Iranian attacks.
The United States of America has already lost six servicemen in the war in Iran. This was reported by the US Central Command, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that American forces recently found the remains of two previously missing servicemen at a site that was attacked during Iran's initial attacks in the region.
Major combat operations continue. The identities of the deceased are not disclosed until 24 hours after notification of next of kin.
In turn, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the strongest strikes from the American military are yet to come.
"The next phase will be even more brutal," the diplomat said.
Recall
Operation "Epic Fury" – as Washington called the US war against Iran – has "clear goals," stated White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt.
The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 9622 views