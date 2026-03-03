$43.230.13
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

A fire broke out in the port of Fujairah in the UAE after a drone attack attempt, with debris falling on the facility. In Oman, the port of Duqm was again targeted by drones, one of which hit a fuel tank.

Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks

A fire broke out in the port of Fujairah in the UAE after an attempted drone attack, and in Oman, the port of Duqm was again targeted by drones, UNN reports with reference to AP and CNN.

Details

On Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out in the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates after an attempted drone attack.

The government news agency in Fujairah reported that debris fell on the facility after air defense systems intercepted a drone.

No casualties were reported, the agency said.

Earlier that day, a fire broke out in an industrial zone in Fujairah after an attempted drone attack - a fire was reported at an oil facility. According to authorities, "a fire broke out at an oil industrial facility in Fujairah, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, after a drone attack was intercepted." The government news agency in Fujairah reported that the drone was intercepted and that debris hit the oil industrial zone. The agency said the fire was extinguished and operations resumed. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, in Oman, the port of Duqm was again targeted by drones - "several" drones attacked the commercial port of Duqm in Oman, one of which hit a fuel tank, state media reported.

"The damage was localized, and no human casualties were recorded," the Oman News Agency reported on Tuesday morning local time, citing a security source.

It added that Oman "confirms its condemnation of the attack" and is taking steps to resolve the incident.

Oman has long played a mediating role between Washington and Tehran and has largely stayed out of the line of fire. But on Sunday, its commercial port of Duqm was targeted by two drones, and an oil tanker was attacked about five nautical miles off the coast of Musandam.

Oil tanker attacked in Gulf of Oman, crew member killed02.03.26, 13:30 • 6240 views

An Iranian attack on an airbase in Bahrain was also reported.

Early Tuesday, Iranian state television read a statement from the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, saying it had carried out a missile and drone attack targeting an airbase in Bahrain.

Later, on Tuesday afternoon, sirens also sounded in Bahrain amid expectations of a new Iranian attack.

American tanker in Bahrain port hit by missile during massive Iranian attack02.03.26, 17:36 • 6942 views

Julia Shramko

