American tanker in Bahrain port hit by missile during massive Iranian attack

03:00 PM • 1954 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 6002 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 10530 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 8600 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 11043 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 14020 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 24477 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 15923 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39789 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 72942 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusives
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 32497 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 12275 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 20875 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 18509 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 10985 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 11169 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 18701 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 24478 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 134715 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 140121 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 536 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 8192 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 10369 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 73467 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 71021 views
American tanker in Bahrain port hit by missile during massive Iranian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The tanker Stena Imperative, which supplies fuel to the US Navy, was hit by two projectiles in the port of Bahrain. This happened during a massive Iranian attack, which Bahrain repelled by intercepting 70 missiles and 59 drones.

American tanker in Bahrain port hit by missile during massive Iranian attack

On Monday morning, a US-flagged commercial vessel was hit by two projectiles directly while moored in the port of Bahrain, causing a fire and emergency evacuation of the crew. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

According to analysts at Kpler, the target was the tanker Stena Imperative, which is involved in the US Navy's Tanker Security Program to provide fuel to American troops during conflicts. This incident could be the first recorded direct Iranian strike on a vessel of this category.

Details of the attack on the vessel and the condition of the sailors

The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that two unknown projectiles hit the tanker at the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard.

Iran has the capability to attack a number of EU countries where there are American bases, as well as Ukraine02.03.26, 16:22 • 3126 views

The fire on board was quickly extinguished by the crew and port services, all sailors are now safe, and authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances of the attack. The vessel remains moored in port for assessment of technical damage, while military experts determine the type of weapons used.

Massive shelling and the operation of Bahrain's air defense systems

The attack on the American tanker took place against the backdrop of an unprecedented wave of Iranian strikes on the island kingdom, during which missile defense forces successfully intercepted 70 ballistic missiles and 59 drones. Bahrain's National Communication Center confirmed that the country repelled a massive attack, but the situation in the region remains extremely tense due to similar incidents off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Threat to international shipping in the region

Maritime authorities urge all merchant vessels operating between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula to exercise maximum caution and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Systematic attacks on civilian fleets, especially on vessels associated with the US defense sector, threaten the stability of global energy routes. Further escalation in the Arabian Gulf could force international carriers to completely change logistics schemes due to uncontrolled missile terror from Tehran.

Qatar halts LNG production after Iranian drone attack, new strikes and intercepted drones reported in the region02.03.26, 14:43 • 3208 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World