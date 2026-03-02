American tanker in Bahrain port hit by missile during massive Iranian attack

On Monday morning, a US-flagged commercial vessel was hit by two projectiles directly while moored in the port of Bahrain, causing a fire and emergency evacuation of the crew. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

According to analysts at Kpler, the target was the tanker Stena Imperative, which is involved in the US Navy's Tanker Security Program to provide fuel to American troops during conflicts. This incident could be the first recorded direct Iranian strike on a vessel of this category.

Details of the attack on the vessel and the condition of the sailors

The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that two unknown projectiles hit the tanker at the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard.

The fire on board was quickly extinguished by the crew and port services, all sailors are now safe, and authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances of the attack. The vessel remains moored in port for assessment of technical damage, while military experts determine the type of weapons used.

Massive shelling and the operation of Bahrain's air defense systems

The attack on the American tanker took place against the backdrop of an unprecedented wave of Iranian strikes on the island kingdom, during which missile defense forces successfully intercepted 70 ballistic missiles and 59 drones. Bahrain's National Communication Center confirmed that the country repelled a massive attack, but the situation in the region remains extremely tense due to similar incidents off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Threat to international shipping in the region

Maritime authorities urge all merchant vessels operating between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula to exercise maximum caution and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Systematic attacks on civilian fleets, especially on vessels associated with the US defense sector, threaten the stability of global energy routes. Further escalation in the Arabian Gulf could force international carriers to completely change logistics schemes due to uncontrolled missile terror from Tehran.

