Qatar halts LNG production after Iranian drone attack, new strikes and intercepted drones reported in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1990 views

Qatar has halted LNG production after two Iranian drones attacked its energy facilities. Israel and Iran exchanged new strikes, and drones were intercepted over Cyprus and the UAE.

Qatar halts LNG production after Iranian drone attack, new strikes and intercepted drones reported in the region

Gulf countries continue to report attacks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Qatar announced an attack by two Iranian drones on its energy facilities, and QatarEnergy announced the cessation of LNG production after the drone attack. Two drones were intercepted over Cyprus, and the UAE also reported intercepting drones over Abu Dhabi. Israel and Iran exchanged new strikes. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN and AP.

Qatar

Qatar said on Monday that two drones from Iran attacked its energy facilities.

Qatar's Ministry of Defense said the drones' targets were a water tank at a power plant in Mesaieed and an energy facility in the industrial city of Ras Laffan, associated with QatarEnergy.

The damage from the attack will be assessed, and an official statement will be released later, the report said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Qatar's state energy company QatarEnergy has halted liquefied natural gas production after an Iranian attack on its facility in Ras Laffan on Monday, the company said in a statement.

On Monday, this energy facility was attacked by an Iranian drone along with another energy facility in Mesaieed, south of Doha.

Qatar's Ministry of Defense said an investigation into the extent of the damage is ongoing.

Qatar is one of the world's largest LNG exporters, accounting for approximately 20% of global exports, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Cyprus

Two drones intercepted over Cyprus.

A government spokesman posted on X that two more "unmanned aerial vehicles" heading for the British airbase Akrotiri had been intercepted.

On Monday, sirens sounded at the base shortly after noon local time.

The U.S. Embassy in Cyprus warned of possible drone activity, and the terminal at Paphos Airport in the west of the island was evacuated.

British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media02.03.26, 03:51 • 47899 views

On Sunday evening, a drone struck Akrotiri. The UK Ministry of Defense said it responded to a suspected drone strike on a British military base on the island in the eastern Mediterranean.

Middle East awoke to a wave of new strikes - what you need to know02.03.26, 08:22 • 7184 views

In Kuwait, according to a witness, smoke was rising from the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait.

Oil tanker attacked in Gulf of Oman, crew member killed02.03.26, 13:30 • 3016 views

In Bahrain, one person died and two others were "seriously injured" after debris from an intercepted missile caused a fire on a "foreign vessel" in the industrial city of Salman, Bahraini state media reported Monday morning.

In Saudi Arabia, two drones targeting the Ras Tanura oil refinery were intercepted and destroyed, state television reported, citing the Saudi Ministry of Defense.

Saudi Aramco shuts down refinery after drone attack amid Tehran's strikes - report02.03.26, 10:52 • 5180 views

Israel

Several new missile attacks were launched from Iran against Israel on Monday, including by the Israeli military.

Israeli rescue services reported that at least 15 people were injured on Monday as a result of Iranian missile attacks in the southern city of Beersheba. One person sustained moderate injuries, and 14 sustained minor injuries, and searches for other victims are ongoing.

Iran

New explosions were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran, and state media claimed that a deadly missile strike hit the city of Sanandaj. Patients were evacuated from a hospital in northern Tehran on Sunday after it was severely damaged in the strikes, Iranian state media reported. At least nine hospitals were "seriously damaged," according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

CNN published a video from Iran showing powerful explosions in the capital Tehran. In the background recording, a voice in Farsi describes how several buildings were destroyed as a result of another series of strikes. CNN could not verify the extent of the damage from these latest attacks.

Iranian state media also today distributed videos of explosions in several areas of central Tehran.

Anadolu also reports that new airstrikes hit the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday, with successive explosions heard throughout the city. The publication reports that the explosions were concentrated in eastern and southern Tehran, and after the explosions, plumes of smoke rose, coinciding with the appearance of military aircraft flying overhead.

Addition

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several high-ranking Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as countries in the region where American facilities are located.

Julia Shramko

