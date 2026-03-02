Oil tanker attacked in Gulf of Oman, crew member killed

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 1942 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 9046 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 7730 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 34194 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 67536 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 63607 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 68242 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75341 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75326 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78697 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 20078 views
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 16857 views
Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damagedMarch 2, 04:12 AM • 10370 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 23904 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 12685 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 3102 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 9046 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 126852 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 132618 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 113650 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 970 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 68819 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 66598 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 61952 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 60245 views
Oil tanker attacked in Gulf of Oman, crew member killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1852 views

The oil tanker MKD VYOM was attacked by an explosive vessel 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat. One crew member was killed in the attack, and 21 others were evacuated.

Oil tanker attacked in Gulf of Oman, crew member killed

The oil tanker MKD VYOM was attacked by an explosive-laden vessel while sailing 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat province, the Oman Maritime Security Centre reported, writes UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

According to a statement posted on X, at least one crew member died after the attack caused a fire and explosion in the engine room.

It is added that 21 more crew members were evacuated.

One of the Royal Omani Navy vessels is monitoring the tanker's condition, and necessary navigation warnings have been issued to vessels passing through the maritime area.

As AP notes, an unmanned vessel with explosives struck an oil tanker flying the Marshall Islands flag in the Gulf of Oman, killing one sailor on board.

The state news agency Oman News Agency reported that the deceased crew member was from India.

Earlier, CNN reported that the oil tanker Skylight was also attacked off Oman, and the Iranian semi-official news agency Mehr reported that the tanker, which was damaged on Sunday after attempting an "unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz," is sinking after sustaining damage.

Iran, AP notes, has threatened vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, and is believed to have carried out numerous attacks after Israel and the US launched a large-scale air campaign targeting the Islamic Republic.

Oil prices surged by as much as 13%, with analysts suggesting over $100 per barrel02.03.26, 11:14 • 3946 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Israel
India
Oman
United States
Iran