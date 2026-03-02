Oil tanker attacked in Gulf of Oman, crew member killed

The oil tanker MKD VYOM was attacked by an explosive-laden vessel while sailing 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat province, the Oman Maritime Security Centre reported, writes UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

According to a statement posted on X, at least one crew member died after the attack caused a fire and explosion in the engine room.

It is added that 21 more crew members were evacuated.

One of the Royal Omani Navy vessels is monitoring the tanker's condition, and necessary navigation warnings have been issued to vessels passing through the maritime area.

As AP notes, an unmanned vessel with explosives struck an oil tanker flying the Marshall Islands flag in the Gulf of Oman, killing one sailor on board.

The state news agency Oman News Agency reported that the deceased crew member was from India.

Earlier, CNN reported that the oil tanker Skylight was also attacked off Oman, and the Iranian semi-official news agency Mehr reported that the tanker, which was damaged on Sunday after attempting an "unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz," is sinking after sustaining damage.

Iran, AP notes, has threatened vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, and is believed to have carried out numerous attacks after Israel and the US launched a large-scale air campaign targeting the Islamic Republic.

Oil prices surged by as much as 13%, with analysts suggesting over $100 per barrel