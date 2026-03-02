$43.210.00
March 1, 08:23 PM • 16529 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 26841 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 26872 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 33845 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 47815 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 61253 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 67599 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 76562 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 78619 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74226 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

US President Donald Trump announced the intention of the American military to continue the offensive against Iran for several weeks. According to him, the operation is designed for 4-5 weeks.

Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeks

US President Donald Trump said that the American military intends to continue the offensive against Iran for several weeks, if necessary, insisting that Israel and the United States "will not have difficulty" maintaining the intensity of the attack, even though the number of US casualties may increase. This was reported by The New York Times, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, the US operation against Iran is designed for "4-5 weeks."

We planned for 4-5 weeks. It won't be difficult. We have a huge amount of ammunition. You know, we have ammunition stored all over the world, in different countries.

- Trump said.

At the same time, he refused to say whether his administration would protect the people of Iran, whom he calls on to overthrow the government in Tehran.

I am not making any specific promises either way. It's too early yet.

- noted the US President.

In addition, he said he had "three very good options" for who could lead Iran, but declined to name names. At the same time, Trump expressed hope that "Iran's elite military forces, including hardened officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who had significant influence and profited from the existing regime, would simply hand over their weapons to the Iranian population."

Recall

US President Donald Trump suggests that hostilities in Iran could last 4 weeks.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
White House
Tehran
United States
Iran