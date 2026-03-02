Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeks

US President Donald Trump said that the American military intends to continue the offensive against Iran for several weeks, if necessary, insisting that Israel and the United States "will not have difficulty" maintaining the intensity of the attack, even though the number of US casualties may increase. This was reported by The New York Times, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, the US operation against Iran is designed for "4-5 weeks."

We planned for 4-5 weeks. It won't be difficult. We have a huge amount of ammunition. You know, we have ammunition stored all over the world, in different countries. - Trump said.

At the same time, he refused to say whether his administration would protect the people of Iran, whom he calls on to overthrow the government in Tehran.

I am not making any specific promises either way. It's too early yet. - noted the US President.

In addition, he said he had "three very good options" for who could lead Iran, but declined to name names. At the same time, Trump expressed hope that "Iran's elite military forces, including hardened officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who had significant influence and profited from the existing regime, would simply hand over their weapons to the Iranian population."

Recall

