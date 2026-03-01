Trump held phone calls with leaders of Israel, UAE, and Bahrain

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was reported by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to UNN.

Details

Trump also spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Leavitt said. Both Gulf nations were hit by Iranian strikes this week.

Trump announced the destruction of nine Iranian ships

She did not provide additional information.

According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu's office has not responded to requests for comment.

Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikes