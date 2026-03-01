Trump held phone calls with leaders of Israel, UAE, and Bahrain
US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also spoke with the President of the UAE and the King of Bahrain after the Iranian strikes.
US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was reported by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to UNN.
Details
Trump also spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Leavitt said. Both Gulf nations were hit by Iranian strikes this week.
She did not provide additional information.
According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu's office has not responded to requests for comment.
