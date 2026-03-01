Trump held phone calls with leaders of Israel, UAE, and Bahrain

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
06:27 PM • 4632 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 10076 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 19855 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 36930 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 55837 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 63799 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 74141 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 75668 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72578 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 53413 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.7m/s
68%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran launched missiles towards Cyprus, where British bases are located - John HealeyMarch 1, 10:12 AM • 10708 views
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reportedMarch 1, 11:04 AM • 11649 views
IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hitVideoMarch 1, 11:21 AM • 10247 views
US-sanctioned oil tanker Skylight hit by Iran off OmanVideoMarch 1, 12:50 PM • 8654 views
Iran strikes Beit Shemesh in Israel with missile, casualties reportedPhotoVideoMarch 1, 01:12 PM • 7554 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 84571 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 89432 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 75062 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 77724 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 78026 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Christopher G. Cavoli
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 44467 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 42977 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 40496 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 39750 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 53394 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Bild
The Guardian

Trump held phone calls with leaders of Israel, UAE, and Bahrain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also spoke with the President of the UAE and the King of Bahrain after the Iranian strikes.

Trump held phone calls with leaders of Israel, UAE, and Bahrain

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was reported by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to UNN.

Details

Trump also spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Leavitt said. Both Gulf nations were hit by Iranian strikes this week.

Trump announced the destruction of nine Iranian ships01.03.26, 20:04 • 4050 views

She did not provide additional information.

According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu's office has not responded to requests for comment.

Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikes01.03.26, 19:18 • 4592 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
White House
Donald Trump
Bahrain
Benjamin Netanyahu
United Arab Emirates
Iran