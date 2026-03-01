Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikes

US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday that 48 leaders had been killed in US and Israeli strikes on Iran, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

"The situation is moving forward. It's moving fast. It's been 47 years," he was quoted as saying in an interview with Fox News. "The situation is moving fast. No one can believe our success, 48 leaders killed in one strike. And it's moving fast."

Additionally

Trump also told CNBC's Joe Kernen that US military operations in Iran were "ahead of schedule."

Recall

The US Central Command announced that three servicemen were killed in action and five more were wounded during operations in Iran.