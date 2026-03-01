Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikes
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump told Fox News that 48 Iranian leaders had been killed in US and Israeli strikes. US military operations in Iran are ahead of schedule.
US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday that 48 leaders had been killed in US and Israeli strikes on Iran, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.
"The situation is moving forward. It's moving fast. It's been 47 years," he was quoted as saying in an interview with Fox News. "The situation is moving fast. No one can believe our success, 48 leaders killed in one strike. And it's moving fast."
Additionally
Trump also told CNBC's Joe Kernen that US military operations in Iran were "ahead of schedule."
Recall
The US Central Command announced that three servicemen were killed in action and five more were wounded during operations in Iran.