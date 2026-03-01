$43.210.00
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
07:44 AM • 18004 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 39975 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 50387 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 64004 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 68489 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 68312 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 51307 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 52280 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 54173 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
US-sanctioned oil tanker Skylight hit by Iran off Oman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The Palau-flagged tanker Skylight, which is under US sanctions, was attacked off Oman's Musandam Peninsula. Four crew members were injured, and 20 people were evacuated.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight, which is under US sanctions, was struck on Sunday near Oman's Musandam peninsula. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Four crew members were injured in the attack, the Oman Maritime Security Centre reported. The agency did not explain what exactly caused the strike.

According to the Oman Maritime Security Centre, 20 crew members were evacuated after the incident. The attack occurred approximately 5 nautical miles north of Khasab port, in the area of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Among the crew members are 15 Indian and 5 Iranian citizens.

At the same time, footage of the aftermath of the strike appeared online.

What is known about the vessel

According to LSEG, the registered owner of the tanker is Sea Force Inc, and it is managed by Red Sea Ship Management LLC. In December 2025, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Red Sea Ship Management and the vessel Skylight, accusing them of participating in a "shadow fleet" used to transport Iranian oil products in the Persian Gulf.

Shipping monitoring service Tankertrackers.com reported that Skylight is a small tanker that was mostly used for refueling other vessels and had been anchored in Musandam province since February 22.

Context

The incident occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. According to Reuters, this is the first time targets have been hit in or near Oman since a wave of retaliatory strikes by Tehran against Persian Gulf states, which began after joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

It should be noted that earlier on the same day, the commercial port of Duqm on the Arabian Sea coast was hit by two drones.

According to the Omani state agency, one foreign worker was injured in the attack. In addition, fragments of another drone fell near fuel tanks in Duqm, but no casualties or material damage were recorded in this case.

It is important to understand that the Musandam Peninsula, along with Iran, controls the Strait of Hormuz – one of the key routes for oil supply in the world, through which about a fifth of global consumption passes.

Recall

World oil prices resumed growth amid the escalation of the geopolitical situation around Iran, which completely nullified the negative impact of data on a significant increase in commercial crude oil inventories in the United States.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

News of the WorldEvents
Sanctions
Energy
Skirmishes
United States Department of the Treasury
Reuters
India
Oman
Iran