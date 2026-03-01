US-sanctioned oil tanker Skylight hit by Iran off Oman

The Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight, which is under US sanctions, was struck on Sunday near Oman's Musandam peninsula. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Four crew members were injured in the attack, the Oman Maritime Security Centre reported. The agency did not explain what exactly caused the strike.

According to the Oman Maritime Security Centre, 20 crew members were evacuated after the incident. The attack occurred approximately 5 nautical miles north of Khasab port, in the area of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Among the crew members are 15 Indian and 5 Iranian citizens.

At the same time, footage of the aftermath of the strike appeared online.

What is known about the vessel

According to LSEG, the registered owner of the tanker is Sea Force Inc, and it is managed by Red Sea Ship Management LLC. In December 2025, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Red Sea Ship Management and the vessel Skylight, accusing them of participating in a "shadow fleet" used to transport Iranian oil products in the Persian Gulf.

Shipping monitoring service Tankertrackers.com reported that Skylight is a small tanker that was mostly used for refueling other vessels and had been anchored in Musandam province since February 22.

Context

The incident occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. According to Reuters, this is the first time targets have been hit in or near Oman since a wave of retaliatory strikes by Tehran against Persian Gulf states, which began after joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

It should be noted that earlier on the same day, the commercial port of Duqm on the Arabian Sea coast was hit by two drones.

According to the Omani state agency, one foreign worker was injured in the attack. In addition, fragments of another drone fell near fuel tanks in Duqm, but no casualties or material damage were recorded in this case.

It is important to understand that the Musandam Peninsula, along with Iran, controls the Strait of Hormuz – one of the key routes for oil supply in the world, through which about a fifth of global consumption passes.

Recall

World oil prices resumed growth amid the escalation of the geopolitical situation around Iran, which completely nullified the negative impact of data on a significant increase in commercial crude oil inventories in the United States.