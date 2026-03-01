Trump announced the destruction of nine Iranian ships

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 1442 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 16192 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 33460 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 53067 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 62175 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 72938 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 74467 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72024 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 53062 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 53866 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.2m/s
64%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - PoliticoMarch 1, 08:21 AM • 28213 views
"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is nextMarch 1, 08:49 AM • 12710 views
Zero Discrimination Day - Lubinets named key challenges for UkrainePhotoMarch 1, 09:23 AM • 12358 views
US State Department issues important warning to AmericansMarch 1, 09:37 AM • 13961 views
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reportedMarch 1, 11:04 AM • 9642 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 82077 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 86787 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 73146 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 75975 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 76347 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
John Healey
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 43306 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 41824 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 39508 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 38802 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 52578 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
Shahed-136

Trump announced the destruction of nine Iranian ships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

Donald Trump stated that the US destroyed nine Iranian Navy ships and largely destroyed the Iranian Navy headquarters. The US Central Command denied Iran's claims of hitting the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

Trump announced the destruction of nine Iranian ships

US leader Donald Trump stated that the US destroyed nine Iranian Navy ships and largely destroyed the Iranian Navy headquarters, UNN reports.

"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian naval vessels, some of which are relatively large and important," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "We are pursuing the rest – they will also soon be at the bottom of the sea! In another attack, we largely destroyed their Navy headquarters."

Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikes01.03.26, 19:18 • 1950 views

Recall

The US Central Command denied Iran's claims of hitting the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles. The aircraft carrier was not damaged and continues to perform combat missions.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Iran