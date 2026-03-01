Trump announced the destruction of nine Iranian ships

US leader Donald Trump stated that the US destroyed nine Iranian Navy ships and largely destroyed the Iranian Navy headquarters, UNN reports.

"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian naval vessels, some of which are relatively large and important," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "We are pursuing the rest – they will also soon be at the bottom of the sea! In another attack, we largely destroyed their Navy headquarters."

Recall

The US Central Command denied Iran's claims of hitting the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles. The aircraft carrier was not damaged and continues to perform combat missions.