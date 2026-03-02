$43.210.00
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz supported the actions of the US and Israel against the Iranian leadership. He stated that the current Iranian regime is terrorist.

Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed support for the actions of the United States and Israel against the Iranian leadership. He made the corresponding statement on Sunday, March 1, during a speech in Berlin, as reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

It is noted that in his speech, Merz stated that the federal government shares "the relief of many Iranians" due to the fact that the ruling regime in Tehran "is approaching its collapse."

The current Iranian regime is a terrorist regime responsible for decades of oppression of the Iranian people. ... We share the interest of the United States and Israel in ending the terror of this regime

- Merz assured.

He also emphasized that Germany, together with the US and Israel, is interested not only in ending the terrorist activities of the current Iranian authorities and curtailing its nuclear program, but also its program for the development of ballistic missiles of various ranges. At the same time, Merz admitted that the situation with Iran is unpredictable.

The internal dynamics in Iran are difficult to understand

- stated the German Chancellor.

He also announced a conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding events in the Middle East, which is to take place in Washington on Tuesday, March 3.

Recall

Great Britain, France, and Germany declared their readiness to cooperate with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

