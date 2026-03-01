The number of casualties from the Iranian strike in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh is increasing

$43.210.00
12:03 PM • 11899 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 26579 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 47299 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 57025 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 69222 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 72116 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 70704 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 52488 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 53303 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 55828 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Tags
Authors
Popular news
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - PoliticoMarch 1, 08:21 AM • 24468 views
"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is nextMarch 1, 08:49 AM • 8202 views
Zero Discrimination Day - Lubinets named key challenges for UkrainePhotoMarch 1, 09:23 AM • 7842 views
US State Department issues important warning to AmericansMarch 1, 09:37 AM • 10152 views
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reported11:04 AM • 7642 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 77977 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 82575 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 69926 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 72994 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 73460 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 41513 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 40025 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 37920 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 37290 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 51235 views
The number of casualties from the Iranian strike in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh is increasing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The death toll from the Iranian missile strike in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh has risen to nine people. This is the deadliest strike in the country since the start of hostilities on February 28.

The number of casualties from the Iranian strike in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh is increasing

The death toll from the Iranian missile strike in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh has risen to at least nine people, rescuers reported, according to UNN, citing The Guardian.

The publication notes that this is the deadliest attack in the country since the start of hostilities on Saturday, February 28.

As previously reported by UNN, at least 6 people died as a result of an Iranian missile strike on the city of Beit Shemesh in central Israel.

The IDF published a video of the destruction of the Iranian Armed Forces headquarters. The Israeli Minister of Defense announced the constant presence of Israeli aviation over Tehran.

Earlier, the IDF announced the start of a new series of airstrikes on Iranian missiles and air defense systems.

Antonina Tumanova

