The number of casualties from the Iranian strike in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh is increasing

The death toll from the Iranian missile strike in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh has risen to at least nine people, rescuers reported, according to UNN, citing The Guardian.

The publication notes that this is the deadliest attack in the country since the start of hostilities on Saturday, February 28.

The IDF published a video of the destruction of the Iranian Armed Forces headquarters. The Israeli Minister of Defense announced the constant presence of Israeli aviation over Tehran.

Earlier, the IDF announced the start of a new series of airstrikes on Iranian missiles and air defense systems.