US refutes Iran's claims of hitting USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

The US Central Command has refuted Iran's claims of hitting the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles. The aircraft carrier was not damaged and continues to perform its combat missions.

US refutes Iran's claims of hitting USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has refuted claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was allegedly hit by ballistic missiles. The agency emphasized that the disseminated information is not true. In a message published on CENTCOM's official X social media page, it is noted that the aircraft carrier did not suffer any damage, UNN reports. 

Details

According to the command, the missiles mentioned in the Iranian side's statements did not even come close to the ship.

"Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched did not even come close," the statement said.

CENTCOM also emphasized that the USS Abraham Lincoln continues to perform combat missions and conduct aviation flights within the command's operations. The agency noted that the actions are aimed at protecting American citizens and neutralizing threats from the Iranian regime.

Thus, the American side officially rejected the information about a successful missile strike on the aircraft carrier, which was previously disseminated by IRGC representatives.

Recall

According to Iranian media, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was allegedly targeted by four ballistic missiles.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
United States Central Command
Iran