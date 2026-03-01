Pope Leo made an emotional appeal to the world regarding the situation in the East

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
12:03 PM • 12275 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 27323 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 47914 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 57575 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 69670 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 72331 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 70841 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 52538 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 53353 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 55932 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.2m/s
63%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - PoliticoMarch 1, 08:21 AM • 24732 views
"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is nextMarch 1, 08:49 AM • 8596 views
Zero Discrimination Day - Lubinets named key challenges for UkrainePhotoMarch 1, 09:23 AM • 8156 views
US State Department issues important warning to AmericansMarch 1, 09:37 AM • 10373 views
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reported11:04 AM • 7798 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 78347 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 82951 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 70213 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 73263 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 73722 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
John Healey
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 41655 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 40167 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 38045 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 37406 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 51337 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-300 missile system
Shahed-136
Heating

Pope Leo made an emotional appeal to the world regarding the situation in the East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Pope called on the parties to the conflict to take moral responsibility and stop the escalation of violence. He emphasized that stability and peace are achieved only through dialogue, not threats or the use of force.

Pope Leo made an emotional appeal to the world regarding the situation in the East

The Pope, on Sunday, during his weekly address to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, stated that he is following developments with deep concern and called on the parties to stop the "spiral of violence." He said this during his speech, according to UNN with reference to Sky News.

In his address, the pontiff emphasized that the parties to the confrontation must "take moral responsibility" and stop the escalation "before it becomes an irreparable abyss."

I make a heartfelt appeal to the parties involved in the conflict to take moral responsibility and stop the spiral of violence before it turns into an irreversible abyss.

- said Pope Leo.

He also stressed that the path to stability and peace does not lie through threats or the use of force.

Stability and peace are not built on mutual threats or with weapons... but only through reasonable, sincere and responsible dialogue.

- added the pontiff.

Context

It should be recalled that the end of February 2026 in Iran was marked by two parallel events: a new wave of student protests and a sharp military escalation around the country.

After the resumption of classes, student protests began in a number of universities, which quickly spread to new campuses. Reports spoke of anti-government slogans and clashes with security forces, including the volunteer formations "Basij" associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. At the same time, the authorities publicly emphasized "red lines," and disciplinary measures against participants (including suspension) and prosecutorial oversight of cases were also reported.

At the end of the month, anti-government demonstrations were recorded in various provinces during 40-day memorial events, which traditionally become a point of mobilization after high-profile deaths.

On February 28, international media reported large-scale US and Israeli strikes on targets in Iran and explosions in several cities. Against this background, Reuters described panic, queues at gas stations, attempts by people to leave cities, and the temporary closure of educational institutions.

And in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on March 1, six protesters died and 20 more people were injured during an attempt to storm the well-fortified US consulate complex. Later it became known that the death toll rose to 9 people.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
United States
Vatican City
Iran