Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
06:27 PM • 9130 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 12501 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 22076 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 38867 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commanders
March 1, 01:50 AM • 57110 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 64578 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 74743 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
February 28, 12:56 PM • 76329 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72885 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes
Trump suggests Iran conflict could last 4 weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

US President Donald Trump suggests that the conflict in Iran could last about four weeks. He also commented on the deaths of three American servicemen in the conflict.

Trump suggests Iran conflict could last 4 weeks

US President Donald Trump suggests that hostilities in Iran could last 4 weeks. The American leader said this in an interview with Daily Mail, reports UNN.

"We thought it would be about four weeks," the US president said.

"It was always about a four-week process, so no matter how strong it is - it's a big country - it will take four weeks - or less," Trump said.

Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikes01.03.26, 19:18 • 5396 views

Let's add

The US military said three servicemen were killed, the first known American casualties in the conflict. Trump called the deceased "great people."

"You know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately," Trump told the Daily Mail. "There may be a continuation - it may happen again."

US claims to have struck over 1,000 Iranian targets01.03.26, 22:04 • 1868 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Iran