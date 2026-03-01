Trump suggests Iran conflict could last 4 weeks

US President Donald Trump suggests that hostilities in Iran could last 4 weeks. The American leader said this in an interview with Daily Mail, reports UNN.

"We thought it would be about four weeks," the US president said.

"It was always about a four-week process, so no matter how strong it is - it's a big country - it will take four weeks - or less," Trump said.

Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikes

The US military said three servicemen were killed, the first known American casualties in the conflict. Trump called the deceased "great people."

"You know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately," Trump told the Daily Mail. "There may be a continuation - it may happen again."

US claims to have struck over 1,000 Iranian targets