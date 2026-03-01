Trump suggests Iran conflict could last 4 weeks
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump suggests that the conflict in Iran could last about four weeks. He also commented on the deaths of three American servicemen in the conflict.
US President Donald Trump suggests that hostilities in Iran could last 4 weeks. The American leader said this in an interview with Daily Mail, reports UNN.
"We thought it would be about four weeks," the US president said.
"It was always about a four-week process, so no matter how strong it is - it's a big country - it will take four weeks - or less," Trump said.
The US military said three servicemen were killed, the first known American casualties in the conflict. Trump called the deceased "great people."
"You know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately," Trump told the Daily Mail. "There may be a continuation - it may happen again."
