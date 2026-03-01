US claims to have struck over 1,000 Iranian targets

The US Central Command reported striking over 1,000 Iranian targets, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The list of targets included command and control centers, ballistic missile positions, Iranian navy ships and submarines, and military communication facilities.

In a social media post, Central Command also stated that the Iranian regime is "actively striking civilians as part of retaliatory strikes."

The Iranian regime is actively attacking civilians and has carried out attacks on more than a dozen targets, including:

· Dubai International Airport;

· Kuwait International Airport;

· Zayed International Airport, Dubai;

· Erbil International Airport, Iraq;

· Fairmont Palm Hotel, Dubai;

· Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai;

· Crowne Plaza Hotel, Bahrain;

· Port of Dubai;

· residential areas in Beit Shemesh, Israel;

· residential areas in Tel Aviv, Israel;

· Era Views Towers residential area, Bahrain;

· residential areas in Qatar.

