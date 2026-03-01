$43.210.00
New Iranian leadership wants to talk to US President, Trump agrees to negotiations - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

US President Donald Trump has stated his readiness for negotiations with the new Iranian leadership after the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He noted that some Iranians who participated in previous negotiations are no longer alive.

New Iranian leadership wants to talk to US President, Trump agrees to negotiations - Media

A day after the strikes on Iran began, which killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and plunged the region into war, US President Donald Trump said that the country's new leadership wants to talk to him, and that he plans to do so, UNN reports with reference to The Atlantic.

"They want to talk, and I agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner. They should have done what was very practical and easy, sooner. They waited too long," Trump said in a phone call from his Mar-a-Lago club shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Asked if his conversation with the Iranians would take place today or tomorrow, Trump replied, "I can't tell you that." He noted that some of the Iranians involved in negotiations in recent weeks are no longer alive. "Most of these people are gone. Some of the people we were dealing with are gone, because it was a big... it was a big hit," he said. "They should have done it sooner. They could have made a deal. They should have done it sooner. They played too nice."

US operation in Iran 'ahead of schedule' - Trump01.03.26, 18:20 • 1646 views

Additionally

Yesterday morning, in a video posted on social media, Trump called on the people of Iran to rise up against the current regime after the bombing ended. "Now you have a president who gives you what you want. So let's see how you react," he said. "Now is the time to take control of your destiny and unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is just around the corner."

But the US president also expressed confidence that a successful uprising is approaching, noting signs of celebration in the streets of Iran and gatherings of support from Iranian expatriates in New York and Los Angeles. "It's going to happen. You see it, and I think it's going to happen. A lot of people are extremely happy there, in Los Angeles and in many other places," he said. 

Trump also said he was pleased with the Iranian people's reaction so far. "Knowing that it's very dangerous, knowing that I told everyone to stay put — I think it's a very dangerous place right now," he told me. "People are screaming in the streets there with happiness, but at the same time, a lot of bombs are falling."

US reports three military deaths in Iran operation01.03.26, 17:13 • 3870 views

The publication notes that shortly after the conversation, the US military announced that three American servicemen had been killed in the operation and five more seriously wounded — the first known American casualties of the campaign. Trump said he expects the attack on Iran will not hinder Republican efforts before this fall's midterm elections to convince voters that his administration is focused on delivering economic benefits to the country. "We have the best economy we've ever had," he said. 

Trump argued that the impact of the attack on oil markets, which reopen tonight, is likely to be less disruptive to American wallets than some analysts predicted, given the early success of the operation. "It could have been a huge increase in oil prices if something had gone wrong," he said.

Antonina Tumanova

