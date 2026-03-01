US operation in Iran 'ahead of schedule' - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the US operation in Iran "is progressing very well, very well - ahead of schedule," UNN reports with reference to CNBC.

"It's a very brutal regime, one of the most brutal regimes in history," Trump, who was reached by phone, said. "We are doing our job not only for ourselves, but for the whole world. And everything is ahead of schedule."

On Saturday, Trump launched a joint strike on Iran, which killed the country's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since launched a counterattack. He directed the attack from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump addressed a possible retreat to end the conflict, which he said depends on many variables. But the president said things are moving in a positive direction.

"Things are developing very positively, very positively now," he said.

Pope Leo made an emotional appeal to the world regarding the situation in the East

The US Central Command announced the death of three servicemen in battle, and five more were wounded as part of the operation in Iran.