12:03 PM • 12533 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 27791 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 48287 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 57910 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 69913 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 72464 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 70930 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 52585 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 53391 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 55999 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
US operation in Iran 'ahead of schedule' - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Donald Trump said the US operation in Iran is "going very well, ahead of schedule"

US operation in Iran 'ahead of schedule' - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the US operation in Iran "is progressing very well, very well - ahead of schedule," UNN reports with reference to CNBC.

"It's a very brutal regime, one of the most brutal regimes in history," Trump, who was reached by phone, said. "We are doing our job not only for ourselves, but for the whole world. And everything is ahead of schedule."

Add

On Saturday, Trump launched a joint strike on Iran, which killed the country's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since launched a counterattack. He directed the attack from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump addressed a possible retreat to end the conflict, which he said depends on many variables. But the president said things are moving in a positive direction.

"Things are developing very positively, very positively now," he said.

Pope Leo made an emotional appeal to the world regarding the situation in the East01.03.26, 18:12 • 514 views

Recall

The US Central Command announced the death of three servicemen in battle, and five more were wounded as part of the operation in Iran.

