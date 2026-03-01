US claims Iranian Jamaran-class corvette hit, sinking in Gulf of Oman

US military claims to have hit an "Iranian Jamaran-class corvette," UNN reports, citing Sky News.

According to the US Central Command, the ship is currently sinking at the bottom of the Gulf of Oman near a pier in Chabahar.

As the president said, servicemen of the Iranian armed forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the police must "lay down their arms." Abandon ship - reported the US Central Command.

Earlier, the US Central Command announced the death of three servicemen in battle, and five more were wounded during an operation in Iran.