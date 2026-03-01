US claims Iranian Jamaran-class corvette hit, sinking in Gulf of Oman
Kyiv • UNN
US military claims an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was hit and is now sinking in the Gulf of Oman.
US military claims to have hit an "Iranian Jamaran-class corvette," UNN reports, citing Sky News.
Details
According to the US Central Command, the ship is currently sinking at the bottom of the Gulf of Oman near a pier in Chabahar.
As the president said, servicemen of the Iranian armed forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the police must "lay down their arms." Abandon ship
Add
Earlier, the US Central Command announced the death of three servicemen in battle, and five more were wounded during an operation in Iran.