British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
08:23 PM • 9384 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 16501 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 18334 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 27647 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 43111 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 59229 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 66183 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 75728 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 77559 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 73626 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.4m/s
79%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US refutes Iran's claims of hitting USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrierMarch 1, 04:02 PM • 7878 views
Pope Leo made an emotional appeal to the world regarding the situation in the EastMarch 1, 04:12 PM • 7686 views
US operation in Iran 'ahead of schedule' - TrumpMarch 1, 04:20 PM • 7176 views
New Iranian leadership wants to talk to US President, Trump agrees to negotiations - MediaMarch 1, 04:56 PM • 9976 views
Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikesMarch 1, 05:18 PM • 6880 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 89441 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 94617 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 78747 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 80927 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 81112 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 46349 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 45095 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 42377 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 41520 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 54828 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Bild

British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

A powerful explosion, caused by an Iranian drone attack, occurred at the Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Cyprus. This happened after Britain granted the US permission for strikes on Iranian targets.

British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media

A powerful explosion rocked the Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Cyprus on the night of March 2. It was heard after a "security threat" was announced. The facility was attacked by an Iranian drone, reports UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

It is noted that around midnight local time, strong explosions were heard at the British Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Limassol after a "security threat" was announced.

The base, home to some 2,000 service members and their families, was likely targeted by Iran or its proxies

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that it has not yet been confirmed whether the explosions are related to events in Iran, but this happened just an hour after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave the US permission to launch "defensive" strikes against Iranian missile facilities from British bases.

Minor damage was inflicted, and no casualties have been reported so far. Flight tracking systems detected RAF aircraft that were scrambled to protect the base, and thousands of service members and their families were ordered to evacuate

- the article says.

It is indicated that base personnel were warned of a potential threat and ordered to "return to their homes and stay there until further notice."

Recall

Great Britain, France and Germany declared their readiness to cooperate with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks.

Trump suggests Iran conflict could last 4 weeks01.03.26, 23:05 • 5348 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Royal Air Force
Great Britain
United States
Iran
Cyprus