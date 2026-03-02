British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media

A powerful explosion rocked the Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Cyprus on the night of March 2. It was heard after a "security threat" was announced. The facility was attacked by an Iranian drone, reports UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

It is noted that around midnight local time, strong explosions were heard at the British Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Limassol after a "security threat" was announced.

The base, home to some 2,000 service members and their families, was likely targeted by Iran or its proxies - the publication writes.

It is indicated that it has not yet been confirmed whether the explosions are related to events in Iran, but this happened just an hour after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave the US permission to launch "defensive" strikes against Iranian missile facilities from British bases.

Minor damage was inflicted, and no casualties have been reported so far. Flight tracking systems detected RAF aircraft that were scrambled to protect the base, and thousands of service members and their families were ordered to evacuate - the article says.

It is indicated that base personnel were warned of a potential threat and ordered to "return to their homes and stay there until further notice."

Great Britain, France and Germany declared their readiness to cooperate with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks.

