Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 1702 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 1098 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespread
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 4110 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 10727 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 19369 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 14429 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 38986 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 71891 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 66292 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
Iran has the capability to attack a number of EU countries where there are American bases, as well as Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Iran has demonstrated the ability to attack targets up to 2000 km away, putting Ukraine, Moldova, and NATO countries with US bases at risk. Missiles such as the Khorramshahr can reach American military bases in Europe.

Photo: Emad

Against the backdrop of a large-scale escalation in the Middle East, Tehran has demonstrated its ability to attack targets at a distance of up to 2000 km, which automatically puts Ukraine, Moldova, as well as NATO members Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania, where US bases are located, at risk. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Using a powerful arsenal of ballistic missiles, among which the Khorramshahr with a 1800 kg warhead poses a particular danger, Iran is capable of reaching American military bases in Europe. The current activity of the Iranian armed forces, which have already launched hundreds of missiles at neighboring states and attacked a British base in Cyprus, confirms the regime's readiness for long-range cross-border strikes.

Tehran's long-range arsenal and risks to European capitals

The main instrument of Iranian intimidation is the medium-range Sejjil, Ghadr, and Emad missiles, which are capable of delivering warheads weighing up to 850 kg to a distance of up to 2000 km.

However, the Khorramshahr missile causes the most concern: if the warhead weight is reduced, its range can increase to 3000 km. In this case, a significant part of Western and Central Europe, including capitals such as Berlin and Rome, falls within the strike zone, which fundamentally changes the security architecture on the continent.

Consequences of massive attacks and the threat to American bases

During the recent conflicts, Iran has already used more than 771 ballistic missiles and 906 drones, the intensity of which is only increasing. The location of Iranian launch sites in the northwest of the country allows Tehran to keep strategic US facilities in Romania and Bulgaria under target.

Photo: Emad
Photo: Emad

The ability of Iranian weapons to cover long distances and carry super-powerful charges transforms a regional conflict into a global threat, where Ukraine and its European neighbors become potential targets for Iranian missile terror.

Stepan Haftko

