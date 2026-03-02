Iran has the capability to attack a number of EU countries where there are American bases, as well as Ukraine

Photo: Emad

Against the backdrop of a large-scale escalation in the Middle East, Tehran has demonstrated its ability to attack targets at a distance of up to 2000 km, which automatically puts Ukraine, Moldova, as well as NATO members Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania, where US bases are located, at risk. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Using a powerful arsenal of ballistic missiles, among which the Khorramshahr with a 1800 kg warhead poses a particular danger, Iran is capable of reaching American military bases in Europe. The current activity of the Iranian armed forces, which have already launched hundreds of missiles at neighboring states and attacked a British base in Cyprus, confirms the regime's readiness for long-range cross-border strikes.

Tehran's long-range arsenal and risks to European capitals

The main instrument of Iranian intimidation is the medium-range Sejjil, Ghadr, and Emad missiles, which are capable of delivering warheads weighing up to 850 kg to a distance of up to 2000 km.

However, the Khorramshahr missile causes the most concern: if the warhead weight is reduced, its range can increase to 3000 km. In this case, a significant part of Western and Central Europe, including capitals such as Berlin and Rome, falls within the strike zone, which fundamentally changes the security architecture on the continent.

Consequences of massive attacks and the threat to American bases

During the recent conflicts, Iran has already used more than 771 ballistic missiles and 906 drones, the intensity of which is only increasing. The location of Iranian launch sites in the northwest of the country allows Tehran to keep strategic US facilities in Romania and Bulgaria under target.

The ability of Iranian weapons to cover long distances and carry super-powerful charges transforms a regional conflict into a global threat, where Ukraine and its European neighbors become potential targets for Iranian missile terror.

