We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15772 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28801 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64835 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213887 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122648 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391924 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310792 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255105 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131924 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213887 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391924 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254367 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310792 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3116 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14237 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45458 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72113 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57202 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Greece

Greece will spend billions of euros on defense over 12 years: the amounts have become known

The Greek government plans to spend over 20 billion euros to strengthen the country's defense capabilities by 2037. These investments are a response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

News of the World • April 2, 10:59 AM • 12992 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Greece has named the conditions for sending its peacekeepers to Ukraine: what Athens is guided by

Greece will agree to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only on the condition of a ceasefire, no deployment on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the presence of a clear exit strategy.

Politics • March 27, 12:17 PM • 21944 views

The EU has a plan to resolve Slovakia's gas dispute with Ukraine - Politico

The European Union is considering the possibility of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to resolve the dispute between Ukraine and Slovakia over the loss of gas transit revenues. Ukraine will import gas from Greece and Turkey.

Economy • March 21, 07:55 AM • 20063 views

Kirsty Coventry becomes the first female IOC President

Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe has been elected as the 10th IOC President, succeeding Thomas Bach. She will be the first woman to hold the post, receiving 49 votes in the first round.

Sports • March 20, 06:23 PM • 22390 views

In the Mykolaiv region, a burial site from the 6th-5th centuries BC was discovered during the construction of fortifications

Soldiers of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in the Mykolaiv region discovered an archaic burial ground from the 6th-5th centuries BC during the construction of fortifications. An Ionian amphora, a Corinthian oinochoe, and bone remains were found.

Society • March 16, 12:15 PM • 27216 views

Ukraine bets on American LNG as gas import needs grow - media

Ukraine can import up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas from the United States through terminals in Germany, Greece, Lithuania and Poland. This will strengthen the partnership with Washington and deter Russian attacks.

War • March 12, 01:52 PM • 21167 views

"Ukrainian Book Shelf" opened in 6 countries during February

In February 2025, nine Ukrainian book shelves were opened in six countries around the world. New locations appeared in Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.

Society • March 7, 12:31 PM • 36719 views

Turkey plans a wall on the border with Greece to prevent illegal migration

In 2025, Turkey will begin construction of an 8. 5-kilometer wall on the border with Greece to combat illegal migration. The total length of the border wall could reach 200 kilometers.

News of the World • March 5, 05:07 PM • 19507 views

Ukraine seeks constructive cooperation with the USA - Zelensky

The President expressed regret over the breakdown of negotiations at the White House but emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation. The EU presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense, which includes additional air defense for Ukraine.

War • March 4, 06:35 PM • 18263 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greek Foreign Minister Gerapetritis declared Europe's commitment to finding a solution for Ukraine. He emphasized the need for US support and modernization of European defense infrastructure.

War • March 1, 12:32 PM • 119769 views

Clashes with Molotov cocktails occur at a peaceful rally in Greece

In Athens, during a peaceful rally to mark the anniversary of a railroad disaster, unidentified people attacked police with Molotov cocktails. The police used tear gas, and there were injuries among the protesters.

News of the World • February 28, 01:53 PM • 20441 views

Thomas Bach resigns as IOC member

IOC President Thomas Bach has resigned as a member of the organization, effective June 23, 2025. A new president will be elected on March 20 in Greece among seven candidates.

Sports • February 26, 10:35 PM • 30511 views

Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details

The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.

Politics • February 22, 05:43 PM • 41551 views

Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19

February 19 marks the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day, and International Tug of War Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.

Society • February 19, 04:10 AM • 201484 views

France to hold second meeting on Ukraine: Canada among invitees

France organizes a second meeting on Ukraine and European security with the participation of new countries. Norway, Canada, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium are invited to the meeting.

Politics • February 18, 05:15 PM • 136923 views

Statistics on remittances to Georgia: decreasing from Russia, increasing from other countries

The volume of remittances to Georgia in January 2025 decreased by 8. 5% due to a 62% drop in remittances from the country. The largest volumes come from the US and Italy, with the EU accounting for 45.1%.

News of the World • February 17, 05:54 PM • 31188 views

Greek fighter jets in Ukraine: Le Monde writes about the possibility of F-16 Block 30 deliveries, military sources deny

Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.

Politics • February 17, 03:14 PM • 106703 views

Earthquake hits Poltava region for the second time in a month

An underground tremor with a magnitude of 3. 1 was recorded in the Poltava region near the village of Brailky. This is the second case of seismic activity in the region within a month.

Crimes and emergencies • February 16, 08:11 AM • 37892 views

Emergency meeting between EU Foreign Ministers and Greek Foreign Ministry to be held on Sunday

On Sunday, an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held in Munich. The next day, Macron convenes a summit in Paris to discuss Trump's announcement of new tariffs.

Economy • February 15, 06:20 PM • 43050 views

International Condom Day and International Self-Love Day: what else is celebrated on February 13

February 13 marks several international holidays, including Condom Day, Self Love Day, and Shawarma Day. Each of them has its own unique history and significance for society.

Society • February 13, 04:53 AM • 34283 views

Greece elected a new president: what is known

Konstantinos Tasoulas, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has been elected the new President of Greece. He received 160 votes in the parliament and will take office on March 13.

News of the World • February 12, 01:55 PM • 24334 views

New earthquakes in Santorini, felt almost all over Greece

An earthquake of magnitude 5. 2 was recorded near the islands of Santorini and Amorgos, which was felt even in Athens. More than 12,800 tremors occurred in the region in two weeks, which is a cause for concern for seismologists.

News of the World • February 11, 07:25 AM • 32595 views

World Epilepsy Day and Household Day: what the world celebrates on February 10

On February 10, the world celebrates the International Day Against Epilepsy, World Legume Day, and the Slavic holiday of the Householder's Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and celebration traditions.

Society • February 10, 04:52 AM • 27847 views

International Dentist's Day, Pizza Day, World Marriage Day: what else to celebrate on February 9

On February 9, the world celebrates International Dentist Day, Pizza Day, and Volleyball Birthday. The second Sunday of February is also the World Marriage Day and the Day of Prayer for People with Autism.

Society • February 9, 04:30 AM • 33895 views

Powerful earthquake off Honduras: tsunami alert issued due to possible tsunami threat

The 7. 2 magnitude earthquake occurred north of Honduras at a depth of 10 km. The US tsunami warning system has issued an alert, although there is no threat to the US Atlantic coast and the Gulf of Mexico.

News of the World • February 9, 12:58 AM • 34756 views

Thousands evacuate Santorini as earthquakes strike island

More than 300 earthquakes have been recorded near the Greek island of Santorini over the past two days. About 9,000 local residents have evacuated to the mainland, the authorities are taking emergency security measures.

News of the World • February 5, 07:49 AM • 27653 views

Series of earthquakes in Santorini: authorities close schools and warn of danger

A series of earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 to 4. 5 have been recorded on the Greek island of Santorini. Most of the tremors occurred under the seabed, and the authorities closed schools and asked residents to stay away from the coast.

News of the World • February 2, 01:06 PM • 40751 views

International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War: what is being celebrated on January 29

January 29 is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, established after the signing of the 1985 Delhi Declaration. It is also Jigsaw Puzzle Day, founded by Jodi Gill in 1994.

Society • January 29, 05:00 AM • 30152 views

Zelenskyy meets with foreign ministers of Southeast Europe

The first meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format was held in Kyiv with the participation of foreign ministers from 9 countries. They discussed defense, demining and support for Ukraine on its way to the EU.

Politics • January 18, 12:32 AM • 75644 views