The Greek government plans to spend over 20 billion euros to strengthen the country's defense capabilities by 2037. These investments are a response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Greece will agree to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only on the condition of a ceasefire, no deployment on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the presence of a clear exit strategy.
The European Union is considering the possibility of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to resolve the dispute between Ukraine and Slovakia over the loss of gas transit revenues. Ukraine will import gas from Greece and Turkey.
Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe has been elected as the 10th IOC President, succeeding Thomas Bach. She will be the first woman to hold the post, receiving 49 votes in the first round.
Soldiers of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in the Mykolaiv region discovered an archaic burial ground from the 6th-5th centuries BC during the construction of fortifications. An Ionian amphora, a Corinthian oinochoe, and bone remains were found.
Ukraine can import up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas from the United States through terminals in Germany, Greece, Lithuania and Poland. This will strengthen the partnership with Washington and deter Russian attacks.
In February 2025, nine Ukrainian book shelves were opened in six countries around the world. New locations appeared in Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.
In 2025, Turkey will begin construction of an 8. 5-kilometer wall on the border with Greece to combat illegal migration. The total length of the border wall could reach 200 kilometers.
The President expressed regret over the breakdown of negotiations at the White House but emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation. The EU presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense, which includes additional air defense for Ukraine.
Greek Foreign Minister Gerapetritis declared Europe's commitment to finding a solution for Ukraine. He emphasized the need for US support and modernization of European defense infrastructure.
In Athens, during a peaceful rally to mark the anniversary of a railroad disaster, unidentified people attacked police with Molotov cocktails. The police used tear gas, and there were injuries among the protesters.
IOC President Thomas Bach has resigned as a member of the organization, effective June 23, 2025. A new president will be elected on March 20 in Greece among seven candidates.
The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.
February 19 marks the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day, and International Tug of War Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.
France organizes a second meeting on Ukraine and European security with the participation of new countries. Norway, Canada, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium are invited to the meeting.
The volume of remittances to Georgia in January 2025 decreased by 8. 5% due to a 62% drop in remittances from the country. The largest volumes come from the US and Italy, with the EU accounting for 45.1%.
Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.
An underground tremor with a magnitude of 3. 1 was recorded in the Poltava region near the village of Brailky. This is the second case of seismic activity in the region within a month.
On Sunday, an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held in Munich. The next day, Macron convenes a summit in Paris to discuss Trump's announcement of new tariffs.
February 13 marks several international holidays, including Condom Day, Self Love Day, and Shawarma Day. Each of them has its own unique history and significance for society.
Konstantinos Tasoulas, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has been elected the new President of Greece. He received 160 votes in the parliament and will take office on March 13.
An earthquake of magnitude 5. 2 was recorded near the islands of Santorini and Amorgos, which was felt even in Athens. More than 12,800 tremors occurred in the region in two weeks, which is a cause for concern for seismologists.
On February 10, the world celebrates the International Day Against Epilepsy, World Legume Day, and the Slavic holiday of the Householder's Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and celebration traditions.
On February 9, the world celebrates International Dentist Day, Pizza Day, and Volleyball Birthday. The second Sunday of February is also the World Marriage Day and the Day of Prayer for People with Autism.
The 7. 2 magnitude earthquake occurred north of Honduras at a depth of 10 km. The US tsunami warning system has issued an alert, although there is no threat to the US Atlantic coast and the Gulf of Mexico.
More than 300 earthquakes have been recorded near the Greek island of Santorini over the past two days. About 9,000 local residents have evacuated to the mainland, the authorities are taking emergency security measures.
A series of earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 to 4. 5 have been recorded on the Greek island of Santorini. Most of the tremors occurred under the seabed, and the authorities closed schools and asked residents to stay away from the coast.
January 29 is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, established after the signing of the 1985 Delhi Declaration. It is also Jigsaw Puzzle Day, founded by Jodi Gill in 1994.
The first meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format was held in Kyiv with the participation of foreign ministers from 9 countries. They discussed defense, demining and support for Ukraine on its way to the EU.