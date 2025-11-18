Ukraine and Greece launch joint production of naval drones

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to launch joint production of naval unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Greek shipbuilding enterprises. Ukrainian and Greek defense companies will participate in the project, and some of the technologies will be developed in Greece. This is reported by Kathimerini, writes UNN.

The production will cover the needs of both countries: some of the naval drones will be received by the Ukrainian army, and the other part will replenish the arsenal of the Greek Armed Forces. This will allow Greece to reduce the technological gap with Turkey.

Greek companies, in addition to shipbuilding (presumably at the Skaramanga shipyard), will produce electronics, optics, sensors, and, if necessary, ammunition.

It is expected that the joint drone will be an improved version of Ukrainian models that have already proven effective on the battlefield.

If the production is successfully launched, Athens and Kyiv plan to expand cooperation to the field of underwater drones. The Ukrainian defense industry is currently a leader in the field of unmanned technologies, which are constantly adapting to changes on the front. - the publication notes.

Project funding is already provided for in Greece's long-term defense procurement program for 2025–2036. In addition, the parties plan to attract funds under the EU's SAFE program, which supports joint production of weapons with partner countries.

In October, the Security Service of Ukraine presented new Sea Baby unmanned naval platforms, which successfully passed tests in the Black Sea. These drones were involved in the third attack on the Crimean Bridge on June 3, 2025, delivering explosives to the bridge's supports.