In Athens, during a peaceful rally to mark the anniversary of a railroad disaster, unidentified people attacked police with Molotov cocktails. The police used tear gas, and there were injuries among the protesters.
An earthquake of magnitude 5. 2 was recorded near the islands of Santorini and Amorgos, which was felt even in Athens. More than 12,800 tremors occurred in the region in two weeks, which is a cause for concern for seismologists.
More than 300 earthquakes have been recorded near the Greek island of Santorini over the past two days. About 9,000 local residents have evacuated to the mainland, the authorities are taking emergency security measures.
The study found that climate change could lead to 2. 3 million additional heat-related deaths in 854 European cities by 2099. The highest number of deaths is expected in Mediterranean cities, including Barcelona, Rome and Naples.
January 1 is the day of St. Basil the Great, a prominent theologian and preacher. This day is filled with spiritual traditions and folk customs that can bring good luck for the whole year.
Brovary is actively working to improve the city's accessibility for people with disabilities. They install electric lifts, adapt public places, and advise businesses on creating a barrier-free environment.
Unusual rains flooded desert areas of North Africa, including the village of Merzouga in Morocco. In a short time, up to 99 liters of precipitation per square meter fell, which is a record for the last 30-50 years.
The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
The most poisonous mushroom in the world is the pale toadstool. About 50% of cases of pale toadstool poisoning result in death. Inexperienced mushroom pickers often confuse pale toadstool with edible mushrooms.
The UN's constant calls for peace did not prevent Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which became the bloodiest military conflict in Europe since World War II.
Hundreds of wildfires have broken out in Greece, covering Athens in smoke. Authorities have declared a state of emergency due to extreme weather conditions and a high risk of fires in half of the country.
About 80 firefighters are battling a wildfire 20 kilometers north of Athens, Greece, in high winds.
The heat wave continues in Europe. Southern Italy, in particular Sicily, is preparing for temperatures of 42°C this weekend.
Greek authorities have declared a "red" danger level in Athens and the surrounding region due to the danger of forest fires, while new fires are breaking out near the capital against the background of strong winds and temperatures up to 41°C.
Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis warned the new leadership of North Macedonia that Athens would block its path to EU membership if it did not fulfill the 2018 agreement to change the country's name to North Macedonia.
Greece is examining Ukraine's old and new requests for military assistance, including missiles, anti-aircraft systems, fighter jets, and ammunition, while ensuring that this does not negatively impact the capabilities of its own armed forces.
Greece imports Russian oil under the guise of Turkish fuel, circumventing EU import sanctions.
More than 300 bombs from World War II were discovered at a construction site in Athens during a city planning project.
Greece refuses to provide Ukraine with such important air defense systems as Patriot and S-300, as they are critical for the protection of Greek airspace.
Today, Ukraine experienced colored rains with dust from the Sahara, but the State Emergency Service assured that there is no threat and the air will be cleared on April 27.
Greece is likely to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems if it receives US guarantees about the threat from Turkey and a financial compensation package.
The Greek prime minister is convinced that russian troops deliberately launched a missile strike on Odesa to intimidate Athens when he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were visiting the city.
Romania and Greece are facing the spread of wildfires due to hot weather and strong winds, threatening the population and forcing firefighters to act quickly to prevent damage to residential areas and forests.
For the first time in 10 years, a rare endangered dwarf hippo was born in the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, which made conservationists very happy.
The Ukrainian women's sabre fencing team won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium.
Greece will supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition purchased in the Czech Republic and transferred directly to Ukraine.
Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis reaffirms support for Ukraine during a meeting with President Zelenskyy in Odesa.
Ukrainian saber fencer Olga Harlan won a bronze medal at the World Fencing Cup in Athens, losing in a tense semifinal match.
Greece is considering increasing military assistance to Ukraine, including providing air defense and anti-aircraft weapons that are no longer used by the Greek armed forces.
Greece has decided to give Ukraine outdated weapons systems that are no longer used by its military. This comes after the United States approved the sale of $8.6 billion worth of F-35 fighter jets to Greece and offered additional military aid of $200 million if Greece provides the weapons to Ukraine.