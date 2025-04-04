$41.340.03
News by theme

Clashes with Molotov cocktails occur at a peaceful rally in Greece

In Athens, during a peaceful rally to mark the anniversary of a railroad disaster, unidentified people attacked police with Molotov cocktails. The police used tear gas, and there were injuries among the protesters.

News of the World • February 28, 01:53 PM • 20441 views

New earthquakes in Santorini, felt almost all over Greece

An earthquake of magnitude 5. 2 was recorded near the islands of Santorini and Amorgos, which was felt even in Athens. More than 12,800 tremors occurred in the region in two weeks, which is a cause for concern for seismologists.

News of the World • February 11, 07:25 AM • 32595 views

Thousands evacuate Santorini as earthquakes strike island

More than 300 earthquakes have been recorded near the Greek island of Santorini over the past two days. About 9,000 local residents have evacuated to the mainland, the authorities are taking emergency security measures.

News of the World • February 5, 07:49 AM • 27653 views

Heatwave could kill more than 2 million Europeans by the end of the century - study

The study found that climate change could lead to 2. 3 million additional heat-related deaths in 854 European cities by 2099. The highest number of deaths is expected in Mediterranean cities, including Barcelona, Rome and Naples.

Health • January 27, 02:56 PM • 35500 views

How celebrating St. Basil's Day can affect your entire year

January 1 is the day of St. Basil the Great, a prominent theologian and preacher. This day is filled with spiritual traditions and folk customs that can bring good luck for the whole year.

Society • January 1, 04:23 AM • 30497 views
Exclusive

Convenient lifts and ramps: how Brovary solves barrier-free accessibility issues

Brovary is actively working to improve the city's accessibility for people with disabilities. They install electric lifts, adapt public places, and advise businesses on creating a barrier-free environment.

Society • October 15, 02:58 PM • 181746 views

Some parts of the Sahara flooded with water

Unusual rains flooded desert areas of North Africa, including the village of Merzouga in Morocco. In a short time, up to 99 liters of precipitation per square meter fell, which is a record for the last 30-50 years.

News of the World • October 9, 08:55 AM • 13003 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia today for Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Politics • October 9, 08:52 AM • 14792 views

October 3: World Mushroom Day, International Smoothie Day

The most poisonous mushroom in the world is the pale toadstool. About 50% of cases of pale toadstool poisoning result in death. Inexperienced mushroom pickers often confuse pale toadstool with edible mushrooms.

UNN Lite • October 3, 03:03 AM • 118967 views

International Day of Peace, Zero Emission Day, Mini Golf Day. What else can be celebrated on September 21

The UN's constant calls for peace did not prevent Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which became the bloodiest military conflict in Europe since World War II.

UNN Lite • September 21, 03:03 AM • 103863 views

Greece declares state of alert due to wildfires near Athens

Hundreds of wildfires have broken out in Greece, covering Athens in smoke. Authorities have declared a state of emergency due to extreme weather conditions and a high risk of fires in half of the country.

Society • August 11, 06:39 PM • 37863 views

Firefighters fight a forest fire near Athens

About 80 firefighters are battling a wildfire 20 kilometers north of Athens, Greece, in high winds.

Society • June 29, 10:47 PM • 24511 views

Southern Italy prepares to face temperatures above 40°C - Euronews

The heat wave continues in Europe. Southern Italy, in particular Sicily, is preparing for temperatures of 42°C this weekend.

News of the World • June 28, 03:05 PM • 23836 views

Athens on Highest Fire Alert as Blazes Flare Near Greek Capital

Greek authorities have declared a "red" danger level in Athens and the surrounding region due to the danger of forest fires, while new fires are breaking out near the capital against the background of strong winds and temperatures up to 41°C.

News of the World • June 20, 04:32 PM • 23095 views

Greece says it will close the way to the EU for North Macedonia: what is the reason

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis warned the new leadership of North Macedonia that Athens would block its path to EU membership if it did not fulfill the 2018 agreement to change the country's name to North Macedonia.

Society • May 25, 09:13 PM • 25379 views

Greece is studying Ukraine's new and old requests for military assistance - media

Greece is examining Ukraine's old and new requests for military assistance, including missiles, anti-aircraft systems, fighter jets, and ammunition, while ensuring that this does not negatively impact the capabilities of its own armed forces.

War • May 24, 06:56 AM • 22834 views

EU imports Russian oil hidden by other labeling - media

Greece imports Russian oil under the guise of Turkish fuel, circumventing EU import sanctions.

News of the World • May 16, 08:39 AM • 15966 views

Over 300 WWII bombs found at construction site in Athens

More than 300 bombs from World War II were discovered at a construction site in Athens during a city planning project.

Society • April 27, 02:58 AM • 27572 views

Greece refuses to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Greece refuses to provide Ukraine with such important air defense systems as Patriot and S-300, as they are critical for the protection of Greek airspace.

War • April 26, 04:50 AM • 22296 views

Colored rains in Ukraine: should we be worried

Today, Ukraine experienced colored rains with dust from the Sahara, but the State Emergency Service assured that there is no threat and the air will be cleared on April 27.

Society • April 24, 12:57 PM • 54374 views

There are two requirements: Media reveal conditions under which Greece will provide Ukraine with Patriot

Greece is likely to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems if it receives US guarantees about the threat from Turkey and a financial compensation package.

Politics • April 23, 08:20 AM • 25457 views

"It was an act of intimidation": Greek Prime Minister is sure that russia deliberately shelled Odesa during his visit to the city

The Greek prime minister is convinced that russian troops deliberately launched a missile strike on Odesa to intimidate Athens when he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were visiting the city.

War • April 15, 05:06 PM • 20856 views

Wildfires rage in Romania and Greece amid hot weather and strong winds

Romania and Greece are facing the spread of wildfires due to hot weather and strong winds, threatening the population and forcing firefighters to act quickly to prevent damage to residential areas and forests.

News of the World • April 4, 09:01 PM • 27350 views

Rare dwarf hippo born in Athens Zoo

For the first time in 10 years, a rare endangered dwarf hippo was born in the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, which made conservationists very happy.

Health • March 20, 11:11 PM • 28013 views

Ukrainian women's sabre fencing team wins bronze at the World Cup in Belgium

The Ukrainian women's sabre fencing team won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium.

Sports • March 17, 11:53 PM • 42168 views

Greece to supply Ukraine with weapons through the Czech Republic

Greece will supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition purchased in the Czech Republic and transferred directly to Ukraine.

War • March 15, 11:51 PM • 34684 views

Greek Prime Minister says Athens will continue to stand by Ukraine

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis reaffirms support for Ukraine during a meeting with President Zelenskyy in Odesa.

War • March 6, 03:27 PM • 28144 views

Olga Harlan wins bronze at the World Fencing Cup

Ukrainian saber fencer Olga Harlan won a bronze medal at the World Fencing Cup in Athens, losing in a tense semifinal match.

Sports • March 2, 08:43 PM • 30188 views

Athens is considering increasing military assistance to Ukraine - Greek representative to NATO

Greece is considering increasing military assistance to Ukraine, including providing air defense and anti-aircraft weapons that are no longer used by the Greek armed forces.

War • March 1, 08:44 AM • 98043 views

Greece approves transfer of decommissioned equipment and weapons to Ukraine - media

Greece has decided to give Ukraine outdated weapons systems that are no longer used by its military. This comes after the United States approved the sale of $8.6 billion worth of F-35 fighter jets to Greece and offered additional military aid of $200 million if Greece provides the weapons to Ukraine.

War • January 28, 12:19 AM • 118224 views