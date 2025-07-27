Greece battles five major wildfires, evacuation underway near Athens

Greece is battling five large-scale forest fires that have engulfed several regions of the country. The most difficult situation is in Attica, 30 km north of Athens, where authorities have announced an evacuation. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Due to intense heat and gusty winds, the flames are spreading rapidly. Temperatures are forecast to reach 44°C on Sunday, with extreme weather conditions expected to persist for most of the weekend.

Greece has already appealed to the European Union for emergency assistance to contain the fires.

We have injured firefighters, lives are at risk, property has burned, and forest areas have been destroyed - stated Yannis Kefalogiannis, Greece's Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

The fire in Attica, which started on Saturday near Afidnes, is being fought by over 200 firefighters, aircraft, and special equipment. The fire reached the settlements of Drosopigi, Krioneri, and Agios Stefanos. Although the main hotbed was localized, individual areas are still burning.

On the island of Evia, the situation is critical: the fire near Pissona has gotten out of control and is moving towards Afrati. Several villages are without electricity. Six firefighters were injured.

On the island of Kythira, fire engulfed a large area. Authorities evacuated several villages, and the coast guard, with the help of private boats, rescued 139 people from Limnionas beach and safely transported them to the port of Kapsali.

Fires also continue in Messinia (Politeia district) and Crete (Temenia, Chania district). In some places, the flames destroyed houses.

According to authorities, several regions remain at risk of fires, including the Ionian Islands, Western Greece, Peloponnese, Central Greece, Attica, Epirus, Western Macedonia (Florina, Kastoria, Kozani), Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (Evros), Thessaly (Magnesia, Larissa, Trikala), Southern Aegean (Rhodes) and Crete.

Heavy rains in northern China: at least two dead and thousands evacuated