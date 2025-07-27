Heavy rains in northern China: at least two dead and thousands evacuated

Heavy rains have hit northern and northeastern China, causing the death of at least two people and forcing thousands of residents to leave their homes. Beijing and Hebei province were the most affected, where record amounts of precipitation, floods, and landslides were recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Two people died and two went missing in Hebei province, state broadcaster CCTV reported Sunday morning. Fuping in the industrial city of Baoding received a record 145 mm (5.7 inches) of rainfall per hour overnight. - the publication states.

China's Ministry of Water Resources issued a flood warning for small and medium-sized rivers and mountain streams for 11 provinces and regions, including Beijing and neighboring Hebei.

They also "affected many villages in the Miyun metropolitan area, with Fengjiayu rural town being the most affected, and some villages experiencing power and communication outages," CCTV reported.

According to Beijing News Radio on Sunday, "more than 3,000 people have been evacuated from the area."

According to Beijing authorities, "the flow into the Miyun Reservoir increased, reaching a record peak of 6,550 cubic meters per second."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Beijing meteorological agency announced a warning about landslides and mudslides for 10 districts of the city after heavy rains. More than 46,000 people were affected, 4,655 were evacuated, and 13 rivers exceeded flood warning levels.