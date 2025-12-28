Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian war

US President Donald Trump has accused the United Nations of inaction regarding world conflicts, particularly the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's post on the Truth Social network.

Details

As Trump noted, "the US has played a leading role in stopping or resolving eight wars and conflicts for 11 consecutive months, while the UN has failed even with the "ongoing catastrophe between Russia and Ukraine."

Perhaps the United States has become the true United Nations - Trump's post reads.

Against this backdrop, the US President announced a temporary cessation of hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia. He stated that both sides had agreed to peaceful coexistence in accordance with a previously concluded treaty.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is serious about a peace agreement. At the same time, the American leader admitted that explosions are heard from both sides.