Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian war

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
07:32 PM • 4328 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 19043 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 31962 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 26389 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 41621 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 50093 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 47409 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 33264 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 28519 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22755 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
6m/s
89%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man dies after falling through ice in Chernihiv regionDecember 28, 12:44 PM • 7000 views
Bus with 30 passengers overturned on its side in Prykarpattia: one dead and 5 injured, including a childVideoDecember 28, 12:51 PM • 11569 views
A large-scale fire broke out at a poultry farm in Bukovyna: five thousand chickens burned to deathVideoDecember 28, 01:42 PM • 11541 views
Ski season opened in Bukovel: queues and traffic jams formed due to tourist influxDecember 28, 02:44 PM • 20269 views
Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with Zelenskyy04:58 PM • 14645 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 28866 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 86436 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 138965 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 66222 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 96494 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gulyaypole
Myrnohrad
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 18401 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 28887 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 86438 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 30655 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 29931 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Bild

Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

US President Donald Trump accused the UN of inaction on global conflicts, including the Russian-Ukrainian war. He emphasized that the US plays a key role in resolving conflicts, while the UN has failed to deal with the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian war

US President Donald Trump has accused the United Nations of inaction regarding world conflicts, particularly the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's post on the Truth Social network.

Details

As Trump noted, "the US has played a leading role in stopping or resolving eight wars and conflicts for 11 consecutive months, while the UN has failed even with the "ongoing catastrophe between Russia and Ukraine."

Perhaps the United States has become the true United Nations

 - Trump's post reads.

Against this backdrop, the US President announced a temporary cessation of hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia. He stated that both sides had agreed to peaceful coexistence in accordance with a previously concluded treaty.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is serious about a peace agreement. At the same time, the American leader admitted that explosions are heard from both sides.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Cambodia
Truth Social
United Nations
Thailand
Donald Trump