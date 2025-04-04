The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.
The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886. Rescue operations are complicated, there is a lack of equipment. In Thailand, they are looking for survivors after the collapse of a skyscraper, 74 are missing.
A powerful earthquake in Myanmar has claimed more than 2,700 lives. The civil war complicates the delivery of aid, housing, food and water are needed.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
Myanmar authorities report 1,700 dead and 3,400 injured in the earthquake. 6.7 million children are in an emergency situation, many of them under the rubble.
A state of emergency has been declared in Olomouc due to a train accident involving benzene. About 350 tons of toxic substance leaked into the groundwater, which is the largest pollution in the world.
After the powerful earthquakes that claimed more than 1,600 lives, new tremors were recorded in Myanmar. One of them, with a magnitude of 5.1, occurred near the capital Naypyidaw at a depth of 10 km.
Death toll from Myanmar earthquake rises to 1,644, with over 3,400 injured. The magnitude 7.7 earthquake also affected Thailand.
An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in Myanmar, with even more injured. Also, the earthquake affected Thailand, where there are dead and missing persons.
In Myanmar, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7. 7 has killed 694 people and injured 1,670. The epicenter was near Mandalay, and tremors were felt in several Asian countries.
In Myanmar, a 7. 7 magnitude earthquake caused widespread destruction. In Thailand, the earthquake destroyed a skyscraper, there are dead and dozens blocked.
A powerful earthquake struck Southeast Asia, killing more than 30 people. A skyscraper was destroyed in Thailand, a mosque collapsed in Myanmar, and there are casualties and missing persons.
An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 occurred in Thailand, causing a multi-storey building to collapse in Bangkok. At least three people died, and there is information about missing persons.
A powerful earthquake shook Myanmar and Thailand, trapping 43 workers in a collapsed skyscraper in Bangkok. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, and airports have suspended operations.
A powerful earthquake occurred in the capital of Thailand. As a result of the tremors, buildings were shaking, and residents were evacuated. The epicenter was in Myanmar.
A 28-year-old Briton tried to enter a karaoke bar in Bangkok, but security pushed him out. After that, the man was found dead nearby, and the police are investigating the circumstances of his death.
Myanmar's military junta set fire to and destroyed St. Patrick's Cathedral in Kachin State. Most of the population, including priests, fled due to fighting with rebels.
Thai authorities plan to reduce the visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days to limit illegal business. Tour operators have expressed concern about the long period of stay.
The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Thai officials involved in the forced repatriation of Uyghurs. This is a response to their participation in the return of 40 Uyghurs to China in late February.
The Thai authorities plan to introduce a tourist tax of 300 baht (more than USD 8) from foreign tourists by the end of 2025. The fee will apply to all methods of entry into the country with the possibility of multiple visits within 30-60 days.
The UK imposes sanctions on 100 individuals and companies that support the Russian military machine. The restrictions will affect military supplies, financing and 40 ships carrying Russian oil.
Thailand has updated the timeline for the launch of a 609-kilometer high-speed railroad connecting the country to China via Laos. The project, which is 70% owned by China, has faced financial and engineering difficulties.
In December 2024, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan Airport, killing 179 passengers. The investigation found the remains of Baikal teal in both engines, which the crew had been warned about 2 minutes before the crash.
In Pattaya, a tourist bus with 37 passengers rammed into an SUV and crashed into a concrete fence. As a result of the accident, 27 Russian tourists were injured and needed medical care.
In South Korea, 179 people died in a plane crash, only two flight attendants survived. Investigators send the damaged black box to the United States to analyze the causes of the crash.
Netflix, HBO, and other streaming services are preparing large-scale series premieres in 2025. Among them are the sequels to Venzday, White Lotus, and Stranger Things, as well as new projects with Robert De Niro and the DC universe.
A Jeju Air plane with 181 passengers on board crashed at Muan Airport. At least 28 people were killed, two survived, and the fate of the other passengers is currently unknown.
Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.
the Russian dictator canceled the requirement to pay for gas through Gazprombank for foreign companies. Payments through "third parties" in rubles through authorized banks are now allowed.
As a result of severe flooding on the border of Thailand and Malaysia, 31 people were killed, hundreds of thousands were evacuated. Meteorologists warn of further rain and monsoon winds by the end of the week.