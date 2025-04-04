$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15491 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28173 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64565 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213485 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122437 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391691 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310573 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM • 14671 views

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 13938 views

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 131601 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131601 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213484 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213484 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391691 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391691 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM • 254212 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310573 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM • 2950 views

07:44 PM • 2950 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 14016 views

05:58 PM • 14016 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 45185 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45185 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 72058 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72058 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 57159 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57159 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Thailand

Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list

The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.

News of the World • April 2, 08:46 PM • 10454 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 2,886 - media

The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886. Rescue operations are complicated, there is a lack of equipment. In Thailand, they are looking for survivors after the collapse of a skyscraper, 74 are missing.

News of the World • April 2, 12:43 PM • 8586 views

Earthquake in Myanmar: more than 2,700 dead, survivors left without food and shelter

A powerful earthquake in Myanmar has claimed more than 2,700 lives. The civil war complicates the delivery of aid, housing, food and water are needed.

Society • April 1, 08:24 AM • 16843 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742769 views

More than 6 million children are in an emergency situation in Myanmar

Myanmar authorities report 1,700 dead and 3,400 injured in the earthquake. 6.7 million children are in an emergency situation, many of them under the rubble.

News of the World • March 30, 12:03 PM • 41190 views

A state of emergency in the Czech Republic: a train with benzene derailed, pollution occurred

A state of emergency has been declared in Olomouc due to a train accident involving benzene. About 350 tons of toxic substance leaked into the groundwater, which is the largest pollution in the world.

News of the World • March 30, 10:07 AM • 41955 views

New aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 5.1 occurred in Myanmar

After the powerful earthquakes that claimed more than 1,600 lives, new tremors were recorded in Myanmar. One of them, with a magnitude of 5.1, occurred near the capital Naypyidaw at a depth of 10 km.

News of the World • March 30, 07:03 AM • 27100 views

Death toll in Myanmar rises to over 1,600 - Media

Death toll from Myanmar earthquake rises to 1,644, with over 3,400 injured. The magnitude 7.7 earthquake also affected Thailand.

News of the World • March 29, 02:54 PM • 38891 views

More than 1,000 people have died in the earthquake in Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in Myanmar, with even more injured. Also, the earthquake affected Thailand, where there are dead and missing persons.

News of the World • March 29, 07:08 AM • 11962 views

Earthquake in Myanmar: death toll rises to 694, more than 1,500 people injured

In Myanmar, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7. 7 has killed 694 people and injured 1,670. The epicenter was near Mandalay, and tremors were felt in several Asian countries.

News of the World • March 29, 05:03 AM • 14907 views

In Myanmar, the number of deaths from the powerful earthquake has risen to 144

In Myanmar, a 7. 7 magnitude earthquake caused widespread destruction. In Thailand, the earthquake destroyed a skyscraper, there are dead and dozens blocked.

News of the World • March 28, 04:21 PM • 22532 views

Earthquake in Southeast Asia: dozens of victims and destruction in Thailand, Myanmar and other countries

A powerful earthquake struck Southeast Asia, killing more than 30 people. A skyscraper was destroyed in Thailand, a mosque collapsed in Myanmar, and there are casualties and missing persons.

News of the World • March 28, 12:13 PM • 151026 views

Earthquake in Bangkok: at least three dead as multi-storey building collapses

An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 occurred in Thailand, causing a multi-storey building to collapse in Bangkok. At least three people died, and there is information about missing persons.

News of the World • March 28, 11:40 AM • 25379 views

Earthquake in Bangkok: State of emergency and flight ban imposed, dozens trapped after skyscraper collapse

A powerful earthquake shook Myanmar and Thailand, trapping 43 workers in a collapsed skyscraper in Bangkok. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, and airports have suspended operations.

News of the World • March 28, 08:50 AM • 26704 views

Bangkok Shaken by Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake

A powerful earthquake occurred in the capital of Thailand. As a result of the tremors, buildings were shaking, and residents were evacuated. The epicenter was in Myanmar.

News of the World • March 28, 07:37 AM • 32632 views

In Bangkok, "bouncers" killed a tourist from Britain after a fight near a karaoke bar

A 28-year-old Briton tried to enter a karaoke bar in Bangkok, but security pushed him out. After that, the man was found dead nearby, and the police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

News of the World • March 25, 01:04 PM • 16258 views

Myanmar's military destroyed St. Patrick's Catholic Cathedral during fighting

Myanmar's military junta set fire to and destroyed St. Patrick's Cathedral in Kachin State. Most of the population, including priests, fled due to fighting with rebels.

News of the World • March 18, 12:06 PM • 11466 views

Thailand plans to reduce visa-free stay for tourists to 30 days

Thai authorities plan to reduce the visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days to limit illegal business. Tour operators have expressed concern about the long period of stay.

News of the World • March 17, 03:22 PM • 62346 views

US imposed restrictions on Thai officials for deporting Uyghurs to China

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Thai officials involved in the forced repatriation of Uyghurs. This is a response to their participation in the return of 40 Uyghurs to China in late February.

News of the World • March 15, 09:45 AM • 14624 views

Thailand will introduce a tourist tax of more than $8 per person by the end of 2025

The Thai authorities plan to introduce a tourist tax of 300 baht (more than USD 8) from foreign tourists by the end of 2025. The fee will apply to all methods of entry into the country with the possibility of multiple visits within 30-60 days.

News of the World • February 27, 07:33 PM • 24953 views

Britain announces the largest package of sanctions against Russia: who will be affected

The UK imposes sanctions on 100 individuals and companies that support the Russian military machine. The restrictions will affect military supplies, financing and 40 ships carrying Russian oil.

War • February 24, 01:24 PM • 23339 views

Thailand expects to launch high-speed rail to China in 2030

Thailand has updated the timeline for the launch of a 609-kilometer high-speed railroad connecting the country to China via Laos. The project, which is 70% owned by China, has faced financial and engineering difficulties.

News of the World • January 29, 05:57 AM • 24918 views

The fatal crash of a South Korean airplane: Boeing collided with a flock of birds

In December 2024, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan Airport, killing 179 passengers. The investigation found the remains of Baikal teal in both engines, which the crew had been warned about 2 minutes before the crash.

News of the World • January 27, 08:16 AM • 25109 views

A bus with Russian tourists in Thailand was involved in an accident: 27 Russians injured

In Pattaya, a tourist bus with 37 passengers rammed into an SUV and crashed into a concrete fence. As a result of the accident, 27 Russian tourists were injured and needed medical care.

News of the World • January 2, 03:24 PM • 25622 views

The black box of the plane after the crash in South Korea will be sent to the United States

In South Korea, 179 people died in a plane crash, only two flight attendants survived. Investigators send the damaged black box to the United States to analyze the causes of the crash.

News of the World • January 1, 08:36 AM • 23547 views

Top 10 series to watch in 2025

Netflix, HBO, and other streaming services are preparing large-scale series premieres in 2025. Among them are the sequels to Venzday, White Lotus, and Stranger Things, as well as new projects with Robert De Niro and the DC universe.

Culture • December 29, 06:10 PM • 131802 views

A passenger plane with 181 people on board crashed in South Korea: photos from the crash site

A Jeju Air plane with 181 passengers on board crashed at Muan Airport. At least 28 people were killed, two survived, and the fate of the other passengers is currently unknown.

News of the World • December 29, 02:44 AM • 27066 views

Balkan countries paralyzed by massive snowfall and storms

Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.

Society • December 26, 04:43 AM • 21168 views

Putin canceled the requirement for foreigners to pay for gas only through Gazprombank

the Russian dictator canceled the requirement to pay for gas through Gazprombank for foreign companies. Payments through "third parties" in rubles through authorized banks are now allowed.

News of the World • December 5, 08:23 PM • 35534 views

Natural disaster at the border: how many victims were killed by floods in Thailand and Malaysia

As a result of severe flooding on the border of Thailand and Malaysia, 31 people were killed, hundreds of thousands were evacuated. Meteorologists warn of further rain and monsoon winds by the end of the week.

News of the World • December 3, 04:35 AM • 18929 views