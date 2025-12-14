Thailand imposes curfew in coastal areas bordering Cambodia

Thailand, amidst the spread of fighting with Cambodia to coastal areas of the disputed border region on the Gulf of Thailand coast, has declared a curfew in its southeastern province of Trat, which borders Cambodia's Koh Kong province. This was reported by the Thai publication The Nation, writes UNN.

In accordance with the Martial Law Act of 1914, the curfew aims to maintain stability, security, and public order, as well as to ensure the protection of national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the lives and property of Thai citizens from external threats. - stated the military command of the local garrison.

According to the order, the curfew applies to five districts of Trat province on the border with Cambodia. Residents are prohibited from leaving their homes from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, and in case of urgent need, they must obtain permission from military personnel, police, or local administrative officials, such as sub-district chiefs and village elders.

The military also stated that they would strictly monitor compliance with curfew restrictions, the movement of people, and conduct searches in cases of suspected security threats.

As noted, the curfew order will remain in effect until its cancellation or change of time is announced.

This is the second region in Thailand where a curfew has been declared: previously, such a regime was introduced in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, and it is still in effect.

Recall

Thailand's Prime Minister dissolved parliament three months after taking office, paving the way for general elections early next year. This move came amidst new deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

