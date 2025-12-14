Thailand imposes curfew in coastal areas bordering Cambodia

$42.270.00
December 13, 03:54 PM • 24144 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 46613 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 33904 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 33794 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 28685 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 18411 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18112 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16010 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 14089 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14402 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and woundedDecember 14, 12:37 AM • 17021 views
Iran intercepts foreign tanker in Gulf of Oman on suspicion of smugglingDecember 14, 01:31 AM • 4856 views
Achilles Regiment destroyed a key pipeline through which the enemy infiltrated KupyanskVideoDecember 14, 01:56 AM • 3916 views
Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 14, 02:36 AM • 7366 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets03:31 AM • 11545 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 32820 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 37459 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 38595 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 48493 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 72170 views
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 18537 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 20510 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 25490 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 59891 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 40568 views
Thailand imposes curfew in coastal areas bordering Cambodia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Thailand has imposed a curfew in Trat province, bordering Cambodia, due to the spread of fighting. Residents are prohibited from leaving their homes between 7:00 PM and 5:00 AM without permission from the military or local authorities.

Thailand imposes curfew in coastal areas bordering Cambodia

Thailand, amidst the spread of fighting with Cambodia to coastal areas of the disputed border region on the Gulf of Thailand coast, has declared a curfew in its southeastern province of Trat, which borders Cambodia's Koh Kong province. This was reported by the Thai publication The Nation, writes UNN.

In accordance with the Martial Law Act of 1914, the curfew aims to maintain stability, security, and public order, as well as to ensure the protection of national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the lives and property of Thai citizens from external threats.

- stated the military command of the local garrison.

According to the order, the curfew applies to five districts of Trat province on the border with Cambodia. Residents are prohibited from leaving their homes from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, and in case of urgent need, they must obtain permission from military personnel, police, or local administrative officials, such as sub-district chiefs and village elders.

The military also stated that they would strictly monitor compliance with curfew restrictions, the movement of people, and conduct searches in cases of suspected security threats.

As noted, the curfew order will remain in effect until its cancellation or change of time is announced.

This is the second region in Thailand where a curfew has been declared: previously, such a regime was introduced in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, and it is still in effect.

Recall

Thailand's Prime Minister dissolved parliament three months after taking office, paving the way for general elections early next year. This move came amidst new deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

Thailand and Cambodia return to peace agreement - Trump12.12.25, 20:21 • 3764 views

Olga Rozgon

