Thailand and Cambodia return to peace agreement - Trump

06:15 PM • 416 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 3108 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
01:33 PM • 11875 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 17907 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 21895 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 33551 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 27401 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 22825 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 22930 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 24000 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Popular news
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - PoliticoDecember 12, 09:01 AM • 22586 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 18690 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the cityDecember 12, 11:30 AM • 14940 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVADecember 12, 12:07 PM • 21077 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 16948 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 1092 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 21900 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 17065 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 33553 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 71292 views
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 17066 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 18790 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 48645 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 43349 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 48148 views
Tu-95

Thailand and Cambodia return to peace agreement - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Donald Trump stated that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to cease all hostilities and return to the peace agreement concluded in Malaysia. This followed Trump's conversation with the prime ministers of both countries, who are ready for peace and trade with the United States.

Thailand and Cambodia return to peace agreement - Trump

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia, following a conversation with US President Donald Trump, agreed to cease all hostilities and return to the original peace agreement concluded in Malaysia. Trump wrote about this on his Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

This morning I had a very good conversation with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet regarding the very sad resumption of their long-standing war. They agreed to cease all firing, starting tonight, and return to the original peace agreement, concluded with me and with them through the great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim.

- Trump wrote.

He added that both countries are ready for peace and continued trade with the United States.

It is an honor for me to work with Anutin and Hun to resolve what could have escalated into a major war between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous countries.

- Trump stated.

Recall

Clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have again sharply escalated. Cambodia reported new airstrikes from Thailand, and fierce fighting with artillery erupted along the disputed region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Malaysia
Thailand
Donald Trump