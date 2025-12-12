Thailand and Cambodia return to peace agreement - Trump

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia, following a conversation with US President Donald Trump, agreed to cease all hostilities and return to the original peace agreement concluded in Malaysia. Trump wrote about this on his Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

This morning I had a very good conversation with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet regarding the very sad resumption of their long-standing war. They agreed to cease all firing, starting tonight, and return to the original peace agreement, concluded with me and with them through the great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim. - Trump wrote.

He added that both countries are ready for peace and continued trade with the United States.

It is an honor for me to work with Anutin and Hun to resolve what could have escalated into a major war between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous countries. - Trump stated.

Recall

Clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have again sharply escalated. Cambodia reported new airstrikes from Thailand, and fierce fighting with artillery erupted along the disputed region.