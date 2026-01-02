$42.170.18
January 1, 01:04 PM
Publications
Exclusives
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Russian troops attacked Semenivka with drones yesterday evening, damaging the city hospital, service vehicles, garages, and a food unit. Also, at night, a "Geran" drone hit a forestry in Koriukiv district, causing a fire in an outbuilding.

Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shown

In the Chernihiv region, drones struck the city hospital in Semenivka, damaging service vehicles, garages, and the food block, and also affecting a multi-story building, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Yesterday evening, Russians attacked Semenivka several times with drones. There was a "Geranium" strike on the Semenivka city hospital. Preliminary, three service vehicles, garages, and utility rooms were destroyed, and the food block was damaged.

- Chaus wrote.

According to him, a fire broke out at the site of the hit - it was extinguished.

"Due to the lightning strike, windows in a 5-story building were damaged," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

No information about casualties has been received, the National Police in the region reported, showing the consequences.

"At night, a 'Geranium' hit the territory of one of the forestries in Koriukivka district. A utility building caught fire. The fire was extinguished," Chaus said.

In total, according to his data, there were 27 enemy shellings and 50 explosions in the Chernihiv region over the past day.

Over Ukraine, 86 out of 116 drones launched by Russia neutralized overnight02.01.26, 08:41 • 1418 views

Julia Shramko

