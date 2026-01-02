$42.350.03
January 1, 01:04 PM • 37000 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 56379 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 45857 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 43865 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 152730 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 151488 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 52855 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 44506 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 37762 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30458 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Over Ukraine, 86 out of 116 drones launched by Russia neutralized overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Russia launched 116 attack UAVs over Ukraine overnight, of which 86 were shot down or suppressed. 27 drones were recorded hitting 23 locations.

Over Ukraine, 86 out of 116 drones launched by Russia neutralized overnight

Russia launched 116 drones at Ukraine overnight, 86 of them were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 23 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 2 (from 6:00 p.m. on January 1), the enemy attacked with 116 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, 86 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones were shot down/suppressed by air defense in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits of 27 attack UAVs were recorded in 23 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) in two locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

