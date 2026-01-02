Over Ukraine, 86 out of 116 drones launched by Russia neutralized overnight

Russia launched 116 drones at Ukraine overnight, 86 of them were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 23 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 2 (from 6:00 p.m. on January 1), the enemy attacked with 116 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, 86 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones were shot down/suppressed by air defense in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits of 27 attack UAVs were recorded in 23 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) in two locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

