January 1, 01:04 PM • 29410 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 39699 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 36011 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 34661 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 134626 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 135347 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 48117 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 42421 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 36474 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 29454 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 9 strikes, another fire broke out in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

As a result of the enemy's night attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 2, another fire broke out. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported 9 strikes, and the air raid alert is ongoing.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 9 strikes, another fire broke out in the city

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of Friday, January 2, another fire broke out. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, informs UNN.

Preliminarily, the enemy launched 9 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. And the air raid alert continues throughout the region. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones

- Fedorov urged.

Recall

Late in the evening on January 1, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, which caused a fire.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia