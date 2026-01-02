Attack on Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 9 strikes, another fire broke out in the city

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of Friday, January 2, another fire broke out. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, informs UNN.

Preliminarily, the enemy launched 9 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. And the air raid alert continues throughout the region. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones - Fedorov urged.

Recall

Late in the evening on January 1, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, which caused a fire.

