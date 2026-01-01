Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it

The "Health Screening 40+" program will be launched on January 1. It will allow Ukrainians aged 40 and over to timely detect risks of chronic diseases, monitor their health, and prevent complications, the Ministry of Health reported, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Health notes that cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are among the diseases that most affect the deterioration of the quality of life of Ukrainians. And the great war "hits" our mental health harder than ever before. The risks of these diseases increase significantly in people after the age of forty.

"The National Health Screening 40+ was created so that as many people as possible can check their health and timely identify possible risks. The state allocated UAH 10 billion for its implementation in 2026," the Ministry of Health emphasized.

Medical Guarantees Program for 2026 increased by 9%: what is envisioned

What will be included in the screening

The screening includes a physical examination, a questionnaire with risk assessment, and a series of laboratory tests that will allow evaluating the work of the heart, blood vessels, and kidneys. If necessary, additional instrumental examinations will be performed - for example, ECG or daily blood pressure monitoring. After the screening, the person will receive personal recommendations, and if necessary, prescriptions for necessary medicines, primarily those that can be obtained through the "Affordable Medicines" program free of charge or with a partial co-payment.

How to participate

Every person aged 40 and over will receive an invitation to the screening in the "Diia" application - on the 30th day after their birthday. This applies to all Ukrainian men and women aged 40 and over.

After accepting the invitation, you need to order a "Diia.Card" in the application or use your already issued one. Within 7 days, funds - 2000 hryvnias - will be credited to it. They can only be used to undergo the "Health Screening 40+".

If a person wants to undergo an examination but does not use "Diia", the algorithm for participating in the Health Screening 40+ is slightly different.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, it is enough to order a plastic card with a special account at designated banks 30 days after your birthday and contact the nearest ASC. They will help you submit an application, confirm your identity, and specify a special bank account. 2000 hryvnias will be credited to it within 7 days to pay for the screening. Then everything will work the same as for "Diia" users: you choose a medical institution from the approved list and undergo a comprehensive examination.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov published a video instruction.

Where can you get screened

In any convenient medical institution - state, communal or private, participating in the program, regardless of the place of residence. The main thing is that the institution meets the requirements of the National Health Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health, the ministry said.

As reported at the webinar of the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service of Ukraine, after the verification of applications submitted by institutions, a list of such institutions that will provide the service will be formed. And it will be posted on the website of the National Health Service of Ukraine and also on the thematic page of the screening program, which has already been developed and launched.

Addition

According to the Ministry of Health, currently more than 1.3 million Ukrainians already have diabetes, and as many more do not even know about their diagnosis. Diseases of the circulatory system in 2025 remain the cause of every fifth case of disability. Screening, the Ministry of Health noted, is a simple and safe way to timely detect risks of diseases that can develop asymptomatically and manifest only in the form of complications.