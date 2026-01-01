Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
11:27 AM • 1162 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 2142 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 2878 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 71099 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 88069 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 36269 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 36295 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 32600 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 26682 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 28424 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.5m/s
71%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free willJanuary 1, 02:41 AM • 8432 views
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 11370 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideo07:47 AM • 10340 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 35662 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy08:05 AM • 7570 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 1000 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 71094 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 44949 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 83307 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 81631 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 17699 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 19434 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 44949 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 20173 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 27106 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2884 views

A health screening program for Ukrainians aged 40+ is launching, which can be ordered through "Diia."

Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it

The "Health Screening 40+" program will be launched on January 1. It will allow Ukrainians aged 40 and over to timely detect risks of chronic diseases, monitor their health, and prevent complications, the Ministry of Health reported, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Health notes that cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are among the diseases that most affect the deterioration of the quality of life of Ukrainians. And the great war "hits" our mental health harder than ever before. The risks of these diseases increase significantly in people after the age of forty.

"The National Health Screening 40+ was created so that as many people as possible can check their health and timely identify possible risks. The state allocated UAH 10 billion for its implementation in 2026," the Ministry of Health emphasized.

Medical Guarantees Program for 2026 increased by 9%: what is envisioned31.12.25, 16:39 • 2358 views

What will be included in the screening

The screening includes a physical examination, a questionnaire with risk assessment, and a series of laboratory tests that will allow evaluating the work of the heart, blood vessels, and kidneys. If necessary, additional instrumental examinations will be performed - for example, ECG or daily blood pressure monitoring. After the screening, the person will receive personal recommendations, and if necessary, prescriptions for necessary medicines, primarily those that can be obtained through the "Affordable Medicines" program free of charge or with a partial co-payment.

How to participate

Every person aged 40 and over will receive an invitation to the screening in the "Diia" application - on the 30th day after their birthday. This applies to all Ukrainian men and women aged 40 and over.

After accepting the invitation, you need to order a "Diia.Card" in the application or use your already issued one. Within 7 days, funds - 2000 hryvnias - will be credited to it. They can only be used to undergo the "Health Screening 40+".

If a person wants to undergo an examination but does not use "Diia", the algorithm for participating in the Health Screening 40+ is slightly different.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, it is enough to order a plastic card with a special account at designated banks 30 days after your birthday and contact the nearest ASC. They will help you submit an application, confirm your identity, and specify a special bank account. 2000 hryvnias will be credited to it within 7 days to pay for the screening. Then everything will work the same as for "Diia" users: you choose a medical institution from the approved list and undergo a comprehensive examination.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov published a video instruction.

Where can you get screened

In any convenient medical institution - state, communal or private, participating in the program, regardless of the place of residence. The main thing is that the institution meets the requirements of the National Health Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health, the ministry said.

As reported at the webinar of the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service of Ukraine, after the verification of applications submitted by institutions, a list of such institutions that will provide the service will be formed. And it will be posted on the website of the National Health Service of Ukraine and also on the thematic page of the screening program, which has already been developed and launched.

Addition

According to the Ministry of Health, currently more than 1.3 million Ukrainians already have diabetes, and as many more do not even know about their diagnosis. Diseases of the circulatory system in 2025 remain the cause of every fifth case of disability. Screening, the Ministry of Health noted, is a simple and safe way to timely detect risks of diseases that can develop asymptomatically and manifest only in the form of complications.

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
State budget
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine