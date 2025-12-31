Medical Guarantees Program for 2026 increased by 9%: what is envisioned

The government has approved the medical guarantees program for 2026 with funding of UAH 191.6 billion, which is UAH 16.1 billion, or 9.2%, more than last year, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine announced on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Today, the government approved the procedure for implementing the Medical Guarantees Program for 2026. More than UAH 191.6 billion has been allocated for it in the state budget. - Svyrydenko announced on Telegram.

As indicated by the Ministry of Health, the UAH 191.6 billion allocated for medical guarantee programs in 2026 is UAH 16.1 billion more than last year. "This gives medical institutions a real resource to increase basic salaries, including for emergency and primary care doctors, to UAH 35,000," the Ministry of Health reported.

What is envisioned

According to the data provided, funding for primary medical care will increase to UAH 29.5 billion, and the capitation rate per declared patient for medical professionals will increase to UAH 1007.3. "This is the foundation of the healthcare system - almost 29.8 million people have declarations with family doctors," the Prime Minister noted.

In the PMG-2026, the government, according to Svyrydenko, focused on areas with the highest workload. The emphasis is on cardiovascular diseases: UAH 3.2 billion for stroke treatment, UAH 1.5 billion for heart attacks.

Tariffs for cardiac surgery, including coronary bypass surgery, have been updated, and support for pediatric cardiac surgery has been strengthened, Svyrydenko noted. The Ministry of Health reported that the tariff for coronary bypass surgery for high complexity increases to UAH 205.6 thousand, for moderate complexity - to UAH 175.8 thousand.

Funding for emergency medical care increases to UAH 12.7 billion, and for the "Affordable Medicines" program - to UAH 8.7 billion (according to the Ministry of Health, this is UAH 1.55 billion more than last year).

According to the Ministry of Health, funding for emergency medical care is growing along with an increase in the basic capitation rate to UAH 375.

The Ministry of Health reported that outpatient care is being strengthened - UAH 21.7 billion is provided for this package in 2026. Funding is increasing due to higher tariffs for complex laboratory and instrumental tests - including CT, MRI, and genetic tests.

Expenditures for the treatment of severe injuries, rehabilitation after injuries, strokes, and heart attacks, as well as for inpatient psychiatric care, have been increased, the Prime Minister indicated.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, expenditures for surgery for severe injuries and mine-blast injuries are increasing from UAH 15.99 billion to UAH 19.53 billion. UAH 6.97 billion is provided for ensuring a full cycle of recovery after severe injuries, amputations, strokes, and heart attacks in the areas of outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation.

According to the Ministry of Health, funding for inpatient psychiatric care is increasing to UAH 5.6 billion, with a review of tariffs depending on clinical complexity and intensity of treatment. This allows for longer and more effective treatment, reducing the risks of relapses and loss of working capacity, the ministry indicated.

A separate focus, according to the Prime Minister, is assistance to children and support for medical workers in frontline regions. The PMG-2026 also introduces a new package for children under four years of age in the most vulnerable life circumstances with round-the-clock medical care and professional supervision.

Expenditures for medical care for children aged 0 to 17 within the primary medical care package, according to the Ministry of Health, amount to UAH 8.2 billion. UAH 1.6 billion is provided for assistance to premature and critically ill infants. Funding for the rehabilitation of infants in the first three years of life has been increased to UAH 272.5 million.

"In total, the Medical Guarantees Program-2026 covers 46 packages of medical services and remains a key tool for accessible and free medical care for Ukrainians," the Prime Minister announced.

In particular, as indicated by the Ministry of Health, the "Medical care for children who need treatment and constant monitoring" package is being introduced into the Medical Guarantees Program-2026. It provides continuous, round-the-clock medical care, professional care, and support for the development of such children from the first years of life. Expenditures for this service are provided at a basic capitation rate of UAH 34,600 per month per child. Previously, such assistance was financed within the framework of subventions from the state budget to local budgets.

Results for 2025

As Svyrydenko reported, in 2025, 23.8 million Ukrainians used the program. In total, 191.5 million medical services were provided - from family doctor consultations to complex operations, treatment of strokes, heart attacks, oncology, and rehabilitation. For many, this was critically important assistance: more than 109,000 patients received stroke treatment; 36,000 - heart attack treatment; hundreds of thousands - oncological, psychiatric, rehabilitation, and palliative care, the Prime Minister noted.

"The Medical Guarantees Program has been in effect for 8 years and ensures the state's main strategy in healthcare: people should be able to seek medical care when they need it, without postponing treatment due to money," Svyrydenko concluded.